Women Front and Center at High-Level UNGA and Climate Week Events

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi delegation connects with global stakeholders to advance cross-sectoral collaboration on biodiversity and conservation

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women-led discussions and research on climate change were more prominent than ever during the 78th UN General Assembly and Climate Week NYC, as the impact becomes even more apparent. Key events and opportunities during the world's largest gathering of global leaders showcased the growing noteworthy female experts and scientists in climate thought leadership and action.

"Climate change is a movement led by women. Every opportunity to connect and share knowledge, exchange ideas and work together is a step forward for gender equality, biodiversity and our planet. Everyone has a stake in its success – our projects to restore and rehabilitate seabeds and fisheries not only impact oceans and climate but also help strengthen economies," said Ms. Maitha Al Hameli, Section Head, Marine Biodiversity Assessment and Conservation at the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi.

During her time in New York, Ms. Al Hameli was an invited speaker at two of the most important side events at the UN General Assembly: the Concordia Annual Summit, where she spoke alongside business leaders in finance and technology, and the Leaders on Purpose CEO Summit, where she engaged with key climate and banking experts. Ms. Al Hameli also spoke on the main stage at Climate Week as part of a panel on biodiversity. All three panels featured women leaders in sustainability sharing critical perspectives on climate and the importance of cooperative cross-sector action.

Ms. Al Hameli's field visits included a site tour with the Billion Oyster Project on September 19, which centered around a discussion of similar efforts in Abu Dhabi and the Billion Oyster Project's work to rehabilitate and restore the marine ecosystem in the New York Harbor by adding one billion oysters to this critical marine environment. In Abu Dhabi, EAD's coral nursery project aims to rejuvenate deteriorated reefs along the emirate by identifying, studying and relocating resilient coral species.

Maitha Al Hameli, Section Head, Marine Biodiversity Assessment and Conservation, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and Montana Jernigan, Individual Giving Officer, Billion Oyster Project discuss the rehabilitation and restoration of the marine ecosystem in New York Harbor. (PRNewswire)

"As a rising partner in the ocean conservation space, we look forward to working with Ms. Al Hameli and the Abu Dhabi Government on their ambitious plans for future conservation efforts in the Middle East in advance of COP 28," said Peter Malinowski, Executive Director of Billion Oyster Project.

Ms. Al Hameli also visited the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy, where she met with Executive Director Terri Carta to exchange ideas about mangrove restoration projects in both New York and Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative launched in February 2022 at Al Jubail Mangrove Park uses cutting-edge drone technology to create planting solutions for mangroves, which are integral to the marine ecosystem and mitigate the effects of climate change. The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy are progressing city-level climate change projects centered around restoring critical marine life while focusing on community and people engagement to increase buy-in and stakeholder interest in the environment.

Terri Carta, Executive Director, Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy and Maitha Al Hameli, Section Head, Marine Biodiversity Assessment and Conservation, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi exchange ideas about mangrove restoration projects in New York and Abu Dhabi. (PRNewswire)

"City-to-city and people-to-people exchanges are critical building blocks of climate action. It was our incredible honor to welcome Ms. Maitha Al Hameli and the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi team to the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge at Gateway National Recreation Area to showcase the West Pond Living Shoreline project that aims to protect vulnerable coastline and critical wetland habitat," said Terri Carta, Executive Director of Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy. "We are also eager to learn from experts like Al Hameli, whose experience with climate change adaptation and nature-based solutions can help us increase our impact and offer hope for the future – here in New York City and around the world."

These women exemplify the importance of strong female leadership and the need for collaboration across borders and institutions. Al Hameli added, "The opportunity to speak and participate during key side events at the UN General Assembly and Climate Week as well as meet leading field experts was critical for global collaboration to take action on key Sustainable Development Goals. When we can have these important conversations, all groups are better equipped to lay the foundations for cooperation and solving our global climate crisis."

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) is the prime custodian for climate action alignment and coordination in Abu Dhabi and has been leading collaborative efforts with stakeholders including academia, international organizations, conservation organizations, other governments and the private sector to drive science-based, data-backed innovative solutions to a variety of climate issues in line with global, national and Emirate-level goals.

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (PRNewswire)

