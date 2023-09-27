PartnerHero acquires ElevateCX, a leading customer experience community and events series

The acquisition further cements PartnerHero's reputation as a

leader in CX thought leadership and innovation

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerHero ( www.partnerhero.com ), a tech-enabled outsourcing company and customer operations platform has acquired ElevateCX ( elevatecx.co ), a popular community and event series for customer experience leaders. As part of the deal, ElevateCX founder Sarah Hatter has joined PartnerHero as Senior Director of Community and Events.

Founded in 2012, ElevateCX has produced 40 global events, including yearly flagship multi-day conferences, and has an active Slack community, a podcast, and video series.

"ElevateCX isn't like every other business event," said Hatter. "We work hard to create an inviting, authentic atmosphere built around nurturing community relationships. We see a lot of repeat attendance, because we haven't just built yet another typical, transactional business conference. ElevateCX is a place where people form lasting connections with one another."

PartnerHero will continue to host ElevateCX events, starting with the upcoming conference in Atlanta, GA on October 12-13, 2023.

"I'm so excited to welcome Sarah and ElevateCX into PartnerHero," said Mercer Smith, VP of CX Insights and Community. "Sarah's built an incredible community and one of the most memorable and enjoyable event experiences in the CX space. We're not planning to mess with it and I'm excited that Sarah is joining us to continue to grow and build ElevateCX with additional resources at her disposal."

In addition to continuing running the ElevateCX event series, Hatter will also take an active role in leading the CX Heroes community ( www.heroes.cx ).

About ElevateCX

ElevateCX is where people who take customer experience seriously can find deep, engaging education that they can use to train their teams. Attendees to its twice-annual event series are CX practitioners, managers, team leads, and others who are on the front lines of customer experience each day.

About PartnerHero

PartnerHero is a provider of premium customer operations outsourcing, including customer support, trust & safety, content moderation, QA, software implementation, and CX strategy. The company has offices in the United States, Honduras, Romania, and the Philippines, and remote employees in dozens of additional countries.

