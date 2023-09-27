Black Box Cybersecurity Wins 17 New Marquee US Customers, Including a Fortune 500 Client

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Box, a trusted global technology solutions provider, celebrates yet another landmark achievement of its Cybersecurity business, which is offered under the brand name - Cybalt. In September of 2023, this specialized Cybersecurity business unit onboarded 17 prominent clients in the United States from diverse industries, including a notable name from the Fortune 500 list. Black Box is one of Essar's key investments in the technology and retail sector.

Black Box has cemented its reputation by offering next-generation security solutions to its global clientele over the past years. Placing client security at the forefront of its operations and leveraging state-of-the-art Security Operation Centers in the US and India, Black Box provides 24/7 monitoring and management services. Addition of the new customers expands Black Box's share of wallet and solutions portfolio within its existing and new customer base with a significant expansion of clientele for the Cybersecurity business.

"The Cybersecurity Business Unit's rapid success stems from our seasoned and experienced global team, with deep domain expertise in cybersecurity," said Khiro Mishra, SVP of Black Box & Global Head of cybersecurity business. "Our strength lies in crafting tailor-made solutions to address client-specific needs, ensuring they remain secure around the clock," he added.

As digital transformation shapes industries, Black Box remains committed to providing unrivaled services and experiences for its global clientele. Black Box Cybersecurity services play a pivotal role to comply with this vision, harmonizing Black Box's diverse technology service offerings.

Mr. Sanjeev Verma, President and CEO of Black Box, emphasized the strategic significance of cybersecurity endeavors in the current global landscape. "In an age where cybersecurity is of paramount importance, Black Box recognizes the importance of fortifying and scaling its capabilities. Our dedication to invest in the technology landscape and enhance competency in the cybersecurity space showcases our commitment to keep our clients not only digitally enabled but also digitally secured," Verma commented.

With its unwavering dedication to client security and constant endeavors for innovation, the cybersecurity division of Black Box firmly establishes its overarching vision for a secure digital future.

Black Box offers cutting-edge services in Digital Infrastructure, Enterprise Networking, and Digital Collaboration, aligning seamlessly with the ever-evolving business environment. The company is gearing up to fortify its presence in crucial domains, such as Data Center services, Networking solutions, and Cybersecurity offerings. With a strong focus on innovation, customer-centricity, and comprehensive solutions, Black Box is well-poised to redefine industry standards and emerge as a technology and communications leader.

About Black Box:

Black Box® is a trusted IT solutions provider delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and world-class consulting services to businesses around the globe. For more information, log on to www.blackbox.com

The Cybersecurity Business Unit offers full cybersecurity lifecycle services, including advisory, system integration, and end-to-end managed security.

About Essar:

Essar Global Fund Limited (EGFL) is a global investor which invests in building and nurturing world-class assets diversified across the core sectors of Energy (comprising of Energy Transition, Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing and Power businesses), Infrastructure & Logistics (comprising Ports, Projects and Green Mobility businesses), Metals & Mining (Green Steel project and DRI pellets) and Technology & Retail (comprising Shipping, Oilfield services, Technology Solutions and FnV Retail). EGFL portfolio companies have aggregate revenues of US$15 billion and employ over 7,000 people. Its investments are managed by Essar Capital that monitors the entire portfolio of investments owned by EGFL. www.essar.com

