ALL-NEW 2024 KIA EV9 STARTS AT $54,900(1)

Kia's first three-row SUV EV is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter2

Standard 800V architecture permits DC fast charging; 10 to 80 percent state-of-charge in under 25 minutes 3

Standard seating for up to seven passengers

In 2024, EV9 is expected to be the first EV for Kia to be assembled in North America

Equipped with a long list of standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced today the base price for the all-new 2024 Kia EV9, Kia's first three-row SUV EV. Starting at just $54,9001 (excluding destination), the EV9 Light RWD will come standard with DC fast-charging capability, roomy accommodations for up to seven passengers, full SynTex leather-trimmed seating, 19-inch alloy wheels, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat with heating4 and ventilation all powered by a seamless permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that produces 215 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque.

All-New 2024 Kia EV9 starts at $54,900. (PRNewswire)

"We knew we had to get the EV9 pricing right and we believe today's announcement will be a wake-up call to the industry," said Steven Center, EVP & COO, Kia America. "A well-equipped three-row SUV EV doesn't have to be prohibitively expensive. It should offer the perfect balance of standard features, the ability to fast charge and be equipped with the technology savvy EV buyers are looking for. The EV9 provides all of this, and we can't wait for it to go on sale later this year."

Arriving in the fourth quarter, the Kia EV9 is the brand's flagship. Initially built in South Korea, assembly of the EV9 is scheduled to move to the company's state-of-the-art facility in West Point, Georgia, in 2024 and pricing for the Light Long Range, Wind, Land and GT-Line will be announced later.

The all-electric EV9 embodies the rugged yet sophisticated appearance befitting a flagship SUV. The boxy, triangular design language of the EV9 emphasizes the tension of its short overhangs and long 122.0-inch wheelbase, pushed to the corners over the modular E-GMP electric underpinnings. At 197.4 inches in length in the GT-Line (all other trims are 197.2 inches long) the EV9 is slightly longer than the Telluride SUV and comparable in height (up to 70.1 inches in the GT-Line with raised roof rails) and width (77.9 inches). Despite its boxy shape, the EV9 has a coefficient of drag of 0.285, on par with other luxury SUV EVs.

At the core of the driver cockpit is an elliptical-shaped dash, artfully designed to have a floating effect. A wide panoramic display sits on top, increasing digital usability with standard dual 12.3-inch screens and a 5.0-inch HVAC screen seamlessly integrated into one single panel for a modern and simple aesthetic. Underneath the screen are centrally mounted, hidden-until-lit haptic switches for key infotainment features that appear when the EV9 is turned on. While this is a futuristic touch to the interior, physical switches for functions like volume, temperature control and fan speed add practicality and familiarity.

The EV9 features Kia's next-generation, ultramodern Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system. The infotainment system processes faster and in higher fidelity, with frequently used Quick Controls available with a swipe on the screen. Navigation-based charging guidance using arrival time and distance-to-empty estimates help quell range anxiety. Standard convenience features include Android Auto6 and Apple CarPlay7, and wireless phone charger8.

Standard, advanced ultrawide band-based Digital Key 29, allows customers to use their compatible Apple, Google and Samsung smart devices or an NFC-enabled smart card as virtual vehicle keys to lock, unlock, and drive. The technology has been advanced to allow drivers to unlock the EV9 without holding their smartphone near the door, and keys can be shared with friends and family over text messages on compatible devices.

Central to the EV9's 20 standard ADAS features is Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA-2)10, designed to help detect and prevent collisions from occurring under certain conditions. This has been enhanced on the EV9 to, in certain circumstances, detect: vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists in front of the vehicle while driving (FCA-CPC); oncoming vehicles while turning left at an intersection (FCA-JT); and crossing vehicles while passing through an intersection (FCA-JC). The system is also designed to help provide a degree of braking and/or steering input to help prevent or minimize certain collisions if the system detects: oncoming vehicles while passing other vehicles (FCA-LO); vehicles in front of the car while changing lanes (FCA-LS); and obstacles, pedestrians, or other vehicles in front of the car while driving straight (FCA-ESA).

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. The EV9 is expected to be assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Expected late 2023. Limited inventory available.

3 Charge time based on Kia Corporation testing with 350 kW DC fast charger. Actual charge time may vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature, and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC fast charging.

4 Use extreme caution when using the seat warmers to avoid burns. Refer to the Owner's Manual for more safety information.

5 Applicable to Light and Light Long Range trims only. Roof rail crossbars and roof rack attachments sold separately and not included. Always carry cargo safely.

6 Android Auto vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play store and an Android compatible smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android, Android Auto, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

7 CarPlay runs on smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates apply. Apple and CarPlay are trademarks of Apple.com.

8 Charging system only works with select devices. Refer to the vehicle's Owner's Manual for warnings and instructions.

9 Kia Digital Key 2 requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

10 When engaged, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects in front of vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America