Adler Industrial Solutions Elevates Customer Support and Production Capabilities Through $8.5 Million Equipment Investment

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adler Industrial Solutions Inc., a leading name in the mold making industry, proudly announces a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to excellence. With a steadfast focus on providing top-tier support, reducing lead times, and delivering unmatched quality to its clients, Adler has invested over $8.5 million in cutting-edge equipment across its facilities over the past 12 months. This strategic move marks a substantial step forward for the company's capabilities and positions Adler as an even stronger partner for its customers.

As a network of mold makers with a global presence, Adler has meticulously positioned its facilities to provide comprehensive coverage. The network currently comprises four key manufacturing entities:

Pinnacle Molds in Saegertown, Pennsylvania





Rapid Mold Solutions in Erie, Pennsylvania





R&D/Leverage in Lee's Summit, Missouri





R&D Europe in Ashfield , Nottinghamshire, England

Over the past 12 months, Adler has embarked on a substantial equipment investment journey, strategically enhancing its facilities to streamline processes, shorten lead times, and elevate the quality of its offerings. This impressive investment reinforces Adler's commitment to maintaining its position at the forefront of the mold making industry.

The list of newly acquired equipment includes:

2 Mikron 5-axis mills





1 Yasda 5-axis mill





2 OKK 5-axis mills





2 Doosan 5-axis mills and 1 Doosan lathe





3 3R robots





5 Makino EDM sinkers





1 GF+ EDM wire and 1 GF+ EDM sinker





2 Fanuc EDM wires





1 oversized 5-axis gun drill





2 Arburg presses with automation





1 Novapax IBM machine





1 Uniloy IBM machine

This array of equipment has been thoughtfully selected to enhance production capabilities, boost efficiency, and ensure an unwavering commitment to the highest quality standards. Adler Industrial Solutions acknowledges that staying ahead in the industry requires constant innovation, and this substantial investment underscores the company's dedication to delivering superior results to its clients.

"As we reflect on our growth and accomplishments, this investment in cutting-edge equipment reinforces our dedication to our customers," said Philipp Gruner, Chief Executive Officer of Adler Industrial Solutions. "We believe that by fortifying our capabilities, we can exceed the expectations of our clients, ensuring their success becomes our success."

With this bold step, Adler looks forward to a future of strengthened partnerships, streamlined operations, and innovative solutions. The company's investment in state-of-the-art equipment demonstrates its ongoing commitment to delivering excellence in every facet of its operations.

For inquiries and more information about the company's expanded services, please contact press@adlertooling.com.

About Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc.

Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc. launched in 2021. Through acquiring companies with niche talents and expertise, Adler offers a comprehensive network of mold makers geographically distributed to provide stronger support, shorter lead times and higher quality to its customers. For more information, please visit www.adlertooling.com.

