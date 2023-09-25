YOUNG & Associates Acquires IN-Line Consulting, LLC

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Property and claims consultants YOUNG & Associates (YA), has acquired the claims and engineering company IN-Line Consulting, LLC. Founded by Matt Watson and Mark Lively more than 16 years ago, IN-Line was formed to manage the consulting work offered by a full-service restoration company operating primarily in the Southeast United States. The move strengthens YA's footprint in that part of the country, solidifying the company's role as a national and international leader.

IN-Line will operate as a subsidiary of YA and its day-to-day operations will continue to be directed by the existing IN-Line leadership team. The company's management and support teams also will remain in place.

"This partnership with IN-Line is a significant step forward in growing our professional service offerings," said Wade Bushman, YA's CEO. "We appreciate IN-Line's diverse base of technical experts, exceptional customer service track record, shared cultural values, and employee-first workplace model. They are a natural addition to the YA team."

IN-Line President Matt Watson explained joining forces with YA allows the company to better serve clients by broadening its resource base and expanding its capabilities nationally and internationally. The move also offers new avenues for personal and professional growth for IN-Line's employees.

"Since our inception, we have focused on building a great team and culture that can best serve the wide-ranging needs of our clients," Watson said. "Now, with YA's resources and platform, we are well positioned to carry that commitment into the future."

ABOUT IN-LINE CONSULTING, LLC

IN-Line Consulting, LLC (www.inline.us) is a national construction consulting firm specializing in property damage restoration and reconstruction recommendations for all phases of construction. Historically, IN-Line has been engaged on large, complex losses which require the technical diversity, expertise, and experience unique to our team of professionals. IN-Line's principal services include the preparation of comprehensive and market-specific construction estimates, as well as detailed and practical scopes of reconstruction. IN-Line's other competencies include but are not limited to: cost of repair audits; on-site clerking; code reviews; construction schedule analysis; production efficiency and economy analysis; forensic engineering; and construction defect analysis.

ABOUT YOUNG & ASSOCIATES

YOUNG & Associates (www.youngonline.com) is a property consulting firm providing building damage assessments, forensic and investigative consulting services to the insurance industry, public and private sector clients. YA was founded in 1997 by Ray and Linda Young on the core values of knowledge, integrity, and professionalism. Through its 26 years, YA's range of property damage services has expanded, developing a broader client base, and growing the team to almost 600 staff strategically located across the U.S. and internationally.

The YA portfolio of companies includes YOUNG & Associates, YA Engineering Services, LLC, FCMC, LLC, Momentum Engineering and the recent acquisition of Guardian Group.

CONTACT:

Megan Piechowski

megan.piechowski@youngonline.com

314-623-5378

View original content:

SOURCE YOUNG & Associates