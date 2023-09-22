American singer brings Chinese-style music to global audience

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

American singer Annie, who goes by the Chinese name Tang Bohu, has garnered considerable attention for her captivating Chinese-style songs on the TV show Ride the Wind 2023.

Growing up listening to Chinese-style music, Annie's understanding of cultural exchange also grows: "Cultures need communication, without which it won't even exist. And if one culture doesn't collide with other cultures, it's difficult to maintain and showcase its value."

Annie thinks Chinese style applies to everything, and she wants to write more songs of her own that she can perform at live houses and music festivals.

"We serve as a combining point for the audience to appreciate the most genuine and pure traditional music, with the ultimate goal to let more and more people understand, conserve and pass on these art forms," she says.

Speaking of choosing Tang Bohu as her Chinese name, Annie says the renowned Chinese scholar and calligrapher of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) never compromised in real life, and she would do as he did to persevere and pursue what she thinks is right and valuable.

