Pendo Adds to C-Suite and Announces Strong First Half of 2023 Driven by International Growth, AI Roadmap, and Momentum Within Traditional Industries

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo , the all-in-one product experience platform, today announced highlights from its first two fiscal quarters ending July 31, 2023. Key highlights include onboarding over 35 additional six-figure customers, launching an exciting new AI product roadmap, and appointing three new C-suite executives. Will May has joined the company as chief revenue officer; and JR Rettig and Jason McKerr were promoted to chief people officer and senior vice president of engineering, respectively. More than 10,000 companies now use Pendo to provide better software experiences to over 700 million people every month.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of the July 2023 launch of Pendo AI , an ever-growing collection of AI-powered products and features that enable customers to accelerate product discovery, drive product-led growth, and automate personalized in-app experiences at scale.

"We've sped up the pace of innovation at Pendo and it's paying off in a compelling AI roadmap, and a record number of new products and features shipping in time for Pendomonium," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "Our strong start to this fiscal year is promising and with a new revenue leader and our flagship event on track to be our biggest and best yet, we are well positioned to carry this momentum forward."

Highlights of H1 FY24 include:

Revenue and customer growth: Pendo's strong start to the year was driven by accelerated international momentum, existing customer expansion, and free-to-paid conversions. With the addition of meaningful six-figure customers, Pendo now has 425 customers with an annual contract value over $100,000.

New North American customers include Vimeo, U.S. News and World Report, Facilisgroup, Connect for Health Colorado, TimelyCare, Ivanti, and Transflo. New EMEA customers include Euromonitor International, CARMA, Newcross Healthcare Solutions, Mangopay, and Flock. And in APAC, new customers include Nearmap, AI Inside Inc., and Kanazawa Institute of Technology.

Customers that expanded their relationships with Pendo in the first half of 2023 include Abrigo, Atlassian, Grubhub, Quickbase, StarRez, and Simpro Group.

Product: In the first half of the fiscal year, Pendo announced numerous new products, features and capabilities, including:

Pendo AI : A series of new innovations, along with a long-term product roadmap, to enhance every part of the Pendo platform with artificial intelligence and automation. Pendo's AI investments include one-click guides, instant summaries of qualitative user feedback, and auto-generated customer expansion campaigns, enabling companies to deliver exponentially better digital experiences across the software they buy, build, or sell. A series of new innovations, along with a long-term product roadmap, to enhance every part of the Pendo platform with artificial intelligence and automation. Pendo's AI investments include one-click guides, instant summaries of qualitative user feedback, and auto-generated customer expansion campaigns, enabling companies to deliver exponentially better digital experiences across the software they buy, build, or sell.

Pendo Data Sync : An easy way to export product usage data from Pendo into a cloud storage destination of choice, enabling teams to analyze product data along with other business data to make more confident, data-informed decisions. An easy way to export product usage data from Pendo into a cloud storage destination of choice, enabling teams to analyze product data along with other business data to make more confident, data-informed decisions.

Pendo Free enhancements : Pendo's free offering now includes the ability to create roadmaps and deliver in-app NPS (Net Promoter Score) surveys. Additional tiered subscription plans help free users easily upgrade to a paid plan. Pendo's free offering now includes the ability to create roadmaps and deliver in-app NPS (Net Promoter Score) surveys. Additional tiered subscription plans help free users easily upgrade to a paid plan.

New certification course : Pendo continues to drive the product-led movement forward with its suite of certification courses, launching a new Product Management Basics Certification, and bringing its highly popular Product-led Certification to Japan . The courses have had over 85,000 registrations in total. : Pendo continues to drive the product-led movement forward with its suite of certification courses, launching a new Product Management Basics Certification, and bringing its highly popular Product-led Certification to. The courses have had over 85,000 registrations in total.

Pendomonium 2023: Preparation has been fierce ahead of the seventh edition of Pendo's annual tech event, Pendomonium , returning to Raleigh, NC on October 17-19. Over 1,500 attendees are expected at the annual festival for product and digital transformation leaders, who will explore the theme "How to break away". The event will feature 35+ educational sessions, including an AI spotlight series featuring experts from Google Cloud, Pendo, Writer, and Ada. Other highlight speakers include OpenAI innovator and investor Fraser Kelton, and Milk Bar Founder and Chef Christina Tosi. The event culminates with a live performance from seven-time Grammy Award winner Big Boi, formerly of legendary hip hop band OutKast.

Global: A new datacenter in Japan now enables local customers to store data in the country. Also in Japan, the second-annual Digital Adoption Forum drew hundreds of attendees for talks by industry experts and Pendo customers. In Australia, Pendo launched its partnership with Product Rocket, a product management and UX design consultancy.

Corporate: C-suite additions include:

Will May , who joins Pendo as chief revenue officer to oversee the company's go-to-market (GTM) function, including sales, solutions, success, and services. Prior to Pendo, he was chief revenue officer of productivity platform ClickUp. During his tenure, he helped drive ClickUp's large customers up by 82% YoY. Before ClickUp, Will also led similar commercial, business growth-oriented roles at international brands Zscaler and AppDynamics (later acquired by Cisco).

JR Rettig becomes chief people officer after serving as senior vice president of talent; and Jason McKerr moves into the global role of senior vice president of engineering, having previously led U.S. engineering.

Awards: Pendo earned spots on the Inc. Best Workplaces and Forbes Cloud 100 lists for the sixth year in a row. The company was also named among the Inc. 5000 for the fifth time, and was awarded a Best Software Product for 2023 by G2. Jennifer Shevach – Pendo's senior director of engineering – earned a Next Tech Award, gaining recognition as one of North Carolina's rising tech stars.

About Pendo

Pendo's mission is to elevate the world's experience with software. Pendo's product experience platform allows companies to make product intelligence actionable with speed and scale, giving rise to a new generation of companies that put product at the center of everything. Pendo customers include the world's leading companies, including Verizon, Morgan Stanley, LabCorp, OpenTable, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Through Mind the Product and customer communities, sponsored events and a podcast, Pendo aims to support the success of product and digital leaders everywhere. Pendo is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices around the world. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io .

