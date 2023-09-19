Todd Helton, Tino Martinez Join Bat Around Team

MLB All-Stars Join Star-Studded Hitting Legends Council

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bat Around™, the new app and software that is gamifying hitting for teams, players and novices, announced today that baseball legends Todd Helton and Tino Martinez have officially signed on as advisors to the company.

Bat Around™, the new app and software that is gamifying hitting a baseball for teams, players and novices, announced today that Todd Helton and Tino Martinez have joined the Bat Around Hitting Legends Council. Part baseball and part video game, it's inspired by some of the greatest hitters in MLB history including David Eckstein, Fred McGriff, Matt Holliday, Luiz Gonzalez and more. (PRNewswire)

The Bat Around Hitting Legends Council members have more than 29,000 collective professional hits.

The advisory group, known as the Hitting Legends Council, now consists of 13 former MLB stars and was created by Bat Around co-founder Clint Hurdle (1,269 career MLB wins as a manager).

With the addition of Martinez and Helton, the Hitting Legends Council members have more than 29,000 collective professional hits. They join Hall of Famer Fred McGriff, and other MLB greats including:

Sean Casey - 3x All Star, TV personality on MLB Network and NY Yankees hitting coach

Jeff Cirillo - 2x All Star, 1,598 hits, 343 doubles (5x 30+)

Darnell Coles - World Series Champ, Washington Nationals hitting coach

David Eckstein - World Series MVP, 2x All Star and 2x World Series champ

Luis Gonzalez - World Series Champ, 5x All Star, 2,591 hits, 596 doubles, 354 HR

Travis Hafner - 250 doubles (5x 25+), 213 HR (4x 24+), 731 RBI (4x 100+)

Matt Holliday - 7x All Star, 4x Silver Slugger, NL batting and RBI champ

Fred McGriff – Hall of Fame inductee, 5x All Star, 3x Silver Slugger, 2x HR Champ, World Series Champ

Juan Pierre - 2,227 hits and led NL 2x in hits, World Series Champ

Ryan Spilborghs - Career .272 and popular TV/radio broadcaster

Kevin Young - Two seasons 40+ doubles, three with 20+ HR and two 100+ RBI

"The addition of Todd and Tino strengthens what Bat Around is building," said Hurdle, who also managed Helton at the Colorado Rockies. "Their insights on how to help the next generation study hitting and falling in love with it are invaluable."

"Bat Around gamifies each swing to make it fun and focuses on fundamentals without people even realizing it at times," said Helton.

"Bat Around gives a sense of purpose and competition," said Martinez. "It focuses on having consequences to each swing whether for players or those swinging a bat for the first time."

Bat Around, powered by HitTrax, is a game for all ability levels and is currently available at locations in California, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania. Bat Around is now accepting inquiries to expand its locations.

In the accompanying Bat Around app, players can get all of their statistics, including their proprietary Bat Around Metric, or BAM, score. They can also create a digital player card to share and can access pro tips through videos from the Hitting Legends Council.

"The addition of these two legends shows the momentum Bat Around is building," said Matt Farrell, CEO of Batting Challenge Holdings, the creator of Bat Around. "We have had a lot of excitement building through our presence at the College World Series, our partnership with USA Baseball and in our test markets that will be expanding over the coming months."

Tino Martinez

In 1990, Martinez made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners. He gained widespread recognition as a cornerstone of the New York Yankees' championship dynasty in the late 1990s. The Silver Slugger winner was known for his clutch hitting and leadership, Martinez's influence extended beyond the diamond, making him a beloved figure among fans. Over the course of his 16-year playing career, he was a two-time All-Star and contributed to four World Series wins.

Todd Helton

As a first baseman for the Colorado Rockies, Helton became a franchise icon and one of the game's most revered figures. It was his consistency at the plate as well as his defensive contributions that earned Helton a special place in the hearts of fans. He became only the fourth player in National League history to lead in both batting average and RBIs. Through his remarkable 17-year playing career with the Rockies, the five-time All-Star recorded a career .316 batting average.

The full Bat Around game includes six rounds of play, each testing a different skill, such as hitting line drives, going to the opposite field, situational hitting, or performing in the clutch. Bat Around is accessible for all skill levels, and players can hit a live ball off a tee, soft toss, front toss, pitching machine, or with live pitching.

Bat Around recently announced a major industry partnership with USA Baseball becoming a Developmental Partner of the organization and the presenting sponsor of the USA Baseball Regional Clinics. Bat Around's public debut was in the fan experience area at the Men's College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

To learn more about Bat Around, or to get Bat Around at your location, visit www.letsbataround.com.

About Bat Around™

Bat Around is mixed-reality "sportstainment" inspired by and created with some of the greatest hitters in MLB history. Through an app and game software, Bat Around gamifies the batting cage experience for teams, players and novices, bringing fun and competition to hitting a baseball. Bat Around is powered by HitTrax. Bat Around is a product of Batting Challenge Holdings, Inc., a company specializing in sports technology mixed with innovative games. To learn more visit www.letsbataround.com or follow @letsbataround on Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Batting Challenge Holdings, Inc.