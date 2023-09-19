UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1st 2023, in the presence of a global audience, during the 2nd Annual Permanent Forum of People of African Descent, 30 years of historic work and future commitments were witnessed at the United Nations ("UN") headquarters in New York City.

NEW PEACEFULLY FORMED NATION "KINGDOM OF KUSH" DECLARES ITS SOVEREIGNTY

Her Majesty, Queen Mother Delois Blakely, under the authority of the Constitutive Assembly, proclaimed the birth of a new sovereign nation, Kingdom of Kush, on the territory of Bir Tawil.

Bir Tawil is an area located between Egypt and Sudan that has not been claimed by any country and, therefore, has been referred to as Terra Nullius, a "no man's land."

On June 13, 1993, the Constitutive Assembly for the Rebirth of the Kingdom of Kush planted a flag and, in accordance and compliance with international laws, claimed Bir Tawil as the location of the Kingdom of Kush and a new home for the African Diaspora. It will create a significant employment and other economic benefits for Sudan, Egypt as well as the entire continent. The Kingdom of Kush is committed to unite and benefit 1.6 billion people of African descent around the world.

With the Kingdom of Kush now functioning as a sovereign state, the African Diaspora has the "right of return" to a place it can call home. This commitment is in support of the U.N. General Assembly Resolution 194 (Ill) and of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (December 10, 1948). Article 13(2) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states: "Everyone has the right to leave any country, including his own, and to return to his country."

The Kingdom of Kush is committed to put in place a legally binding instrument of land use to these and other UN and African Union ("AU") major initiatives. The Kingdom is also committed to the principles of peace, equality, justice, as well as other critical tenets outlined in the United Nations Charter to establish a democratic and inclusive society where every citizen, regardless of their race, religion, gender, or socioeconomic status, enjoys the fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in the Kingdom of Kush Constitution.

The Kingdom has already gained broad political and economic support on the continent and around the world. We are grateful to those countries that have expressed their willingness to recognize the Kingdom as an Independent Sovereign Nation. The Kingdom of Kush invites and looks forward to establishing diplomatic relationships with all nations who respect its sovereignty and are willing to work collaboratively for a safer, more just and stable world.

As the Kingdom of Kush continues to build various levels of the government, the new Nation welcomes all political, economic and social leaders to join its global team in the movement to bring unity, prosperity and peace to the African continent, as it is one united Africa that we all want.

Together We Prosper!

