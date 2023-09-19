Multiple Attorneys of National Trial Law Selected to Super Lawyers® 2023 Members List

Multiple attorneys of National Trial Law have been selected to the 2023 Super Lawyers® members list, including one selection to 2023 Rising Stars℠. Many of the selected attorneys have prior recognition from Super Lawyers® as well.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Trial Law has announced that several of its attorneys have been selected to the 2023 Super Lawyers® members list, including one attorney who was selected to 2023 Rising Stars℠.

Attorney Jamal Alsaffar has been selected to Super Lawyers ® from 2014 to 2023 and Rising Stars℠ from 2007 to 2014.

Attorney Michelle Cheng has been selected to Super Lawyers ® from 2009 to 2023 and Rising Stars℠ from 2004 to 2006.

Attorney Laurie Higginbotham has been selected to Super Lawyers ® from 2013 to 2023 and Rising Stars℠ from 2004 to 2013.

Attorney Tom Jacob has been selected to Super Lawyers from 2021 to 2023 and Rising Stars℠ from 2016 to 2019.

Attorney Bill Whitehurst , Senior Counsel, has been selected to Super Lawyers ® from 2003 to 2023.

Attorney Eugene "Chip" Brees, Senior Counsel, has been selected to Super Lawyers ® from 2003 to 2023. He was named Top 50 in 2023.

Attorney Steven Haspel has been selected to Rising Stars℠ from 2021 to 2023.

Super Lawyers® reviews and recognizes legal professionals who have showcased outstanding counsel and excellent client representation. Each year, Super Lawyers® uses a patented multistep selection process that reviews thousands of attorneys from across the nation, considering everything from case results to pro bono work. When the strict selection process is completed, no more than 5% of all practicing attorneys will be named to Super Lawyers® for the year. Membership is annual as well, meaning membership is not guaranteed just because an attorney has earned it in the past.

Rising Stars℠ is a specialized subset of Super Lawyers®. The membership selection process is largely the same, but there is an additional requirement: Rising Stars℠ members must be younger than 40 years of age or must have less than 10 years of practice experience. Ultimately, no more than 2.5% of all practicing attorneys will be selected for the annual Rising Stars℠ members list.

For additional information about Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars℠, inquiring parties should visit https://www.superlawyers.com/. More information about National Trial Law and its award-winning attorneys can be found at www.nationaltriallaw.com.

