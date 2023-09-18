Global NGOs descend on Washington Square Park to call out Big Ag's role in the climate crisis

Non-profit partners team up to promote meat reduction to help solve the climate crisis

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassion in World Farming and World Animal Protection, partners in the coalition to end factory farming (END.IT), will host an art installation and animal-free protein food truck during Climate Week to draw attention to the devastating role industrial animal agriculture plays in the climate crisis.

When: September 19 , 11 am - 3 pm

Where: Washington Square Park

Commissioned by CIWF, the art installation, titled "The United States of Meat," will be a three-dimensional chalk drawing featuring a caricature of Uncle Sam sitting on top of the earth, eating the so-called United States of Meat, urging the government to create a plan to "reduce meat by 82% or the planet will be spent." Inspiration for the display comes from the findings of the group's recent report, "More Money More Meat, "which details how meat consumption needs to be substantially reduced in the United States to stay within healthy planetary boundaries. The drawing will be exhibited all week, weather permitting.

Presented by World Animal Protection, the food truck event, titled "Give a Cluck About Climate," in partnership with Meati and PLNT Burger, will offer free samples of delicious animal-free bao buns featuring Eat MeatiTM's Crispy Cutlet, in a compressed natural gas (CNG) truck along with other giveaways, games to play, and the chance to win prizes.

"Just as many governments have enacted energy and fossil fuel reduction targets, the world's richest countries must commit to meat reduction targets if the planet is to realistically remain below 2 degrees Celsius warming and avoid biodiversity collapse," said Allison Molinaro, US Campaigns Manager for Compassion in World Farming. "Our report provides the first science-based meat and poultry reduction target for the US—82% by 2050—that officials should incorporate into their climate and sustainability action plans and work toward through legislative and regulatory actions."

Annette Manusevich, Farming Campaign Manager, World Animal Protection said, "In today's world, the growing accessibility of innovative animal-free proteins signals a culinary and environmental revolution. Choosing climate-friendly diets isn't solely a matter of personal preference; it's a vital step toward a more humane, equitable, and just food system where we prioritize the well-being of animals. This shift is necessary to shape a healthier planet and a brighter future for future generations."

About Compassion in World Farming:

Compassion in World Farming is a global farm animal protection organization that campaigns peacefully to end industrialized agriculture and transition to a food system that is compassionate, fair, and sustainable for all. Compassion engages with the world's leading food companies to create and adopt meaningful animal welfare policies while tracking progress against those commitments to ensure compliance. It works tirelessly towards a better future for animals, people, and the planet by educating concerned consumers and supporting meaningful public policy. With headquarters in the U.K., we have representatives to support in the U.S., Europe, the Asia-Pacific Region, and South Africa. To find out more about Compassion in World Farming or join the movement, visit: ciwf.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About World Animal Protection:

World Animal Protection is a global organization working to end factory farming and wildlife exploitation. They expose cruel systems, promote animal-friendly alternatives, and influence policy change. For over 70 years, World Animal Protection has been rewriting the story for animals.

Working across almost 50 countries with offices in 12, enabling the organization to engage with and influence global decision-makers. They prioritize animals in farming and wild animals exploited for use in entertainment, as pets, and in fashion.

About END.IT:

END.IT is a global movement of citizens, organizations and forward-thinking businesses, calling on world leaders to urgently transform our food system and end factory farming, initiated by Compassion in World Farming. If world leaders continue to ignore the impacts of animal agriculture, the climate targets in the Paris Agreement will be out of reach. Without urgent action, intensive animal agriculture threatens our very survival. It's the end of the line for factory farming, or for us. Sign the END.IT pledge.

