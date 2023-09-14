Parla Retail's 1-to-1 Live Commerce Platform Honored with ICX Elevate Award for Customer Experience Excellence

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parla Retail, a visionary leader in the retail technology sector, is thrilled to announce that it has received the prestigious Elevate Award for Customer Experience Excellence for their 1-to-1 Live Commerce software from the Interactive Customer Experience Association (ICX). The award was presented to Jim Schreitmueller, Head of Sales at Parla Retail, during a ceremony held at the annual ICX Summit, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The ICX Elevate Awards recognize outstanding contributions in the field of customer experience and retail technology. The groundbreaking success of Parla Retail's 1-to-1 Live Commerce software was vividly demonstrated through its partnership with Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM), a furniture and appliance superstore retail chain owned by Berkshire Hathaway. A NFM case study (https://events.parlaretail.com/nfm_part1_casestudy) documents the initial partnership and describes how Parla Retail was instrumental in elevating NFM's conversion rates up to 58%.

NFM has since initiated the second phase of its implementation and expanded the use of Parla Retail's software across all stores and extended the level of integration into its retail systems.

NFM's Rodney Rahl, explained, "1-to-1 Live selling helps us give customers, who can't easily access our stores, a way to understand and look at the details of something they'd like to purchase by connecting with our sales agents. It's really helping us drive sales and be more competitive."

Jim Schreitmueller, Head of Sales at Parla Retail, expressed his appreciation for the recognition, stating, "We're especially honored to receive the Elevate Award from the ICX Association. At Parla Retail, we're committed to helping online retailers and D2C brands create a virtual in-store experience, connecting salespeople with customers through live video to gives them the confidence to make purchase decisions. Our collaboration with NFM exemplifies the potential of how retailers across product categories are applying technology to transform the way they engage, sell and build relationships with customers."

Parla Retail's 1-to-1 Live Commerce software not only enables retailers to deliver personalized and interactive shopping experiences but also unlocks new avenues for revenue growth and customer loyalty.

About Parla Retail Ltd: Parla Retail's 1-to-1 Live Commerce software redefines how retailers engage with customers online by connecting them with salespeople who provide answers, share recommendations, and perform demonstrations during live video calls to give customers confidence to make a purchase. With a passion for understanding what drives customer engagement and business growth, Parla Retail's game-changing software is designed for the retail enterprise, featuring automation that fully integrates with existing retail technology stacks via the cloud to create in-store shopping experiences online for retailers and D2C brands of all sizes. For more information, visit Parla Retail (https://www.parlaretail.com).

About the Interactive Customer Experience Association (ICX): The Interactive Customer Experience Association (ICX) is a leading organization dedicated to advancing the customer experience through innovative technologies and strategies. For more information visit ICX Summit (https://icxsummit.com/).

