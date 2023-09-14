ClimeCo Expands Presence in Singapore with the Addition of Veteran Asian-Market Environmental Consultant Anna Stablum

BOYERTOWN, Pa., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo, a global leader in decarbonization and environmental solutions, announces the expansion of its presence in Singapore with the hire of Anna Stablum as business development director. Stablum is a permanent resident of Singapore and brings extensive experience in the sales and origination of environmental commodities.

"I'm thrilled to have Anna Stablum join our team," said William Flederbach, ClimeCo's president and CEO. "ClimeCo is highly active in Asia Pacific, with decarbonization activities in China and Indonesia and plastic collection initiatives in Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia, and we are eager to bring our full-service offerings and innovative environmental solutions to the region."

As companies in Asia increasingly recognize the value of building and preserving natural capital and a climate strategy that embraces decarbonization, ClimeCo has chosen to establish a presence in Singapore, with Stablum as its first employee.

"ClimeCo is the partner of choice, aligning with the values of a growing cohort of companies leading the charge toward a sustainable business model," noted Stablum. "I am tremendously excited and inspired to support companies in Asia with their carbon abatement ambitions and to contribute to the preservation of Southeast Asia's delicate natural habitats through ClimeCo's nature-based solutions approach, which supports the restoration of degraded environments and helps reverse the threat of climate change."

Before joining ClimeCo, Stablum worked for Climate Impact X in Singapore, where she was instrumental in developing one of the world's first exchanges for carbon, creating a spot trading platform for high-quality credits. Her comprehensive knowledge of economic fundamentals, market dynamics, trading and platforms, coupled with her valuable insights from a buyer's perspective, underscore her impressive track record of success.

