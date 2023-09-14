Central California Alliance for Health Selects ZeOmega's Care Management Solution to Support Whole-Person Care

Health Plan to Use Technology to Improve Efficiencies, Enable True Population Health, and Provide Person-Centered Care

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega ®, the leading population health management organization, today announced Central California Alliance for Health (CCAH), a managed-care health plan that serves Medi-Cal members, selected its care management solution to identify vulnerable populations and address social determinants of health (SDOH), workflow operations, and other factors essential to California's leading value-based care efforts.

Zeomega logo (PRNewsfoto/ZeOmega) (PRNewswire)

As the California Department of Health Care Services' (DHCS) Cal-AIM initiative strives for a more equitable, coordinated, and person-centered approach to government-sponsored healthcare, many plans are struggling to improve in these areas—mainly due to technology shortfalls. After a thorough review, CCAH selected ZeOmega's Jiva platform for its unmatched speed, integration support, functionality, and operational capabilities.

"We're eager to partner with ZeOmega and use its Jiva platform as our care management solution," said Van Wong, Chief Operating Officer for Central California Alliance for Health. "Using this platform will allow CCAH to realize significant operational efficiencies, including workflow improvements in utilization management, appeals and grievances, and population health. It will also help us to prepare for upcoming accreditations and Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) standards. Most importantly, it will allow us to continue to realize our vision of healthy people, healthy communities for our more than 420,000 members we serve in California."

CCAH is the latest in a series of Medicaid population-focused organizations to select ZeOmega and is the fifth Medi-Cal plan partnership, following CalOptima Health, Health Plan of San Joaquin, Kern Health Systems, and San Francisco Health Plan as the company continues its expansion in the California market.

"In this new era of whole-person care, the ZeOmega team recognizes that organizations need a comprehensive solution set that pinpoints at-risk members and their care needs while addressing the latest requirements," said Andy Arends, Chief Growth Officer at ZeOmega. "We are excited to bring the benefits of our solution to even more Californians and further support CalAIM's efforts as it sets a national standard for Medicaid transformation."

"The flexibility of ZeOmega's Jiva platform will support our strategic objectives to help our facilities best serve their patients while quickly adapting to the evolving regulatory landscape in the Medi-Cal environment," said Cecil Newton, Chief Information Officer and Information Security Officer for Central California Alliance for Health. "We look forward to having a modern, highly secure technology platform that will help us grow, scale, and innovate quickly."

About Central California Alliance for Health

Established in 1996 and now celebrating over 27 years of successful operation, CCAH is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California, where they work in partnership with contracted providers to promote prevention, early detection, and effective treatment, as well as improve access to quality healthcare for their members throughout Merced, Monterey, and Santa Cruz Counties. The Alliance is governed with local representation from each county on CCAH's Board of Commissioners and follows the State's County Organized Health System (COHS) model.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using ZeOmega's Jiva Healthcare Enterprise Management Platform experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of its clients' members. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2023 and 2022. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

ZeOmega and Jiva are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeOmega, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks or brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZeOmega