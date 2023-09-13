Intermedia Cloud Communications Receives 7th J.D. Power Certification for Excellence in Technical Support

Intermedia was the first cloud company to receive this prestigious recognition in 2016, with the latest certification once again demonstrating the company's unwavering commitment to outstanding customer support

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of intelligent cloud communications and collaboration solutions – including voice, video, chat, contact center, email, file management, productivity applications, and more – to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced that it has once again received J.D. Power Certification for Providing an Outstanding Customer Experience in Assisted Technical Support.

For the seventh time, Intermedia has achieved a J.D. Power certification for its technical support services, with this latest certification again demonstrating the importance Intermedia places on surrounding great products with outstanding customer and partner experiences. The rigorous certification process is based on J.D. Power's extensive technology industry benchmark customer satisfaction research, as well as a detailed audit of Intermedia's support policies and procedures for its more than 135,000 business customers and 7,500 channel partners. For an organization to receive recognition in the technical support category, it must pass a rigorous assessment of its operations and exceed the J.D. Power benchmark for customer satisfaction excellence derived from customers of global software providers.

"Our seventh J.D. Power certification is a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication that permeates every aspect of our organization," said Urvashi Sheth, Chief Customer Officer at Intermedia. "It reflects the tireless efforts of our global team, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our partners and customers receive the highest quality support and assistance. I continued to be honored and humbled to be a part of such a talented group of individuals."

Along with security, reliability, onboarding assistance, and regulatory compliance, exceptional support is one of the five key pillars that go into making Intermedia's Worry-Free Experience™; a customer-centric approach to delivering world-class service so customers can focus on their businesses, not their IT. In today's ever-changing work-from-wherever world, each of these pillars has proven to be critical to both Intermedia's customers and partners looking to maintain and grow their businesses.

"Intermedia continues to impress and has again earned the Certified Assisted Technical Support distinction, proving their commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience," said Mark Miller, Practice Leader, Customer Service Advisory, J.D. Power. "As an objective third party measuring customer satisfaction, we impartially verify that Intermedia consistently surpasses customer expectations. Additionally, our rigorous evaluation covering more than 20 categories and nearly 100 practices, ensures certified organizations possess the infrastructure, culture, and operational acumen to sustain this exceptional level of customer satisfaction. To receive this recognition seven times is a testament to the hyper focus that Intermedia places on meeting and exceeding customer expectations and represents their thorough understanding of the critical connection between customer service excellence and greater business success."

For more information about Intermedia's exceptional cloud communications, collaboration, customer care, and productivity solutions and support, please visit https://www.intermedia.com. And for additional information on J.D. Power and its technical support certification process, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/certified-assisted-technical-support-program.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 135,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power seven times for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" for Assisted Technical Support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

J.D. Power 2023 Certified Assistance and Technical Support ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an evaluation and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions for its technology service and support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

