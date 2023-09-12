IMMOTION'S "GORILLA TREK" VR EXPERIENCE MAKES ITS AFRICAN DEBUT ON THE DIAN FOSSEY GORILLA FUND'S ELLEN DEGENERES CAMPUS

The Fossey Fund adds Immotion's VR attraction to its Ellen Campus in Rwanda, offering visitors highly-immersive conservation education experiences.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The installation coincided with Kwita Izina, the Rwandan government's annual gorilla naming ceremony, where infant gorillas born in the previous year are given their names. "This ceremony is the ultimate celebration of nature and conservation, so adding Gorilla Trek to our campus shortly prior provided a great opportunity to highlight how technology can advance conservation education," said Dr. Tara Stoinski, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund President and CEO.

The day-long naming ceremony took place on September 1, attracting over 30,000 spectators and included world leaders, conservation advocates and high-profile celebrities who were given the honor of being this year's "Namers."

Following the ceremony, special guests attended a reception hosted by the Rwandan government at the Ellen Campus, where attendees and other visitors had an opportunity to interact with Immotion's VR pods. Thrilled by the enthusiastic welcoming at this new venue, Immotion President Rod Findley said, "We are incredibly honored to have the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund feature Gorilla Trek, our marquee zoo attraction, at their world-renowned Ellen DeGeneres Campus."

The Fossey Fund is dedicated to the conservation, protection and study of gorillas and works tirelessly to protect gorillas and their habitats in both Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Fossey Fund's integrated approach to conservation includes close collaboration with local governments and communities and with partners around the world.

One of the four strategic areas of focus for the Fossey Fund is conservation education. "Immotion has been an invaluable partner to us and its VR experiences are the perfect tool to spotlight conservation issues around the world," said Dr. Stoinski. "We are grateful for their involvement as it will create opportunities for schools, organizations, and guests of all ages to experience gorillas in a fully-immersive way."

About Immotion

Immotion, the global leader in immersive edutainment, offers state-of-the-art motion platform virtual reality solutions, featuring live-action and animated educational content guided by marine biologists and wildlife experts. With over 65 locations worldwide, Immotion helps leading zoos, aquariums, and museums generate ancillary revenue through its award-winning, on-mission VR attractions. Immotion is privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit immotiongroup.com .

