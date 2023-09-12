Fortune Media and Great Place To Work ® Name FinThrive ™ to 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care List, Ranking No. 21

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have selected FinThrive for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List. For the second time, FinThrive has been included on the prestigious list, this year coming in at 21 place. In 2022, FinThrive also ranked as one of Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine's top 30 Best Workplaces in Health Care™. Earning a spot means that FinThrive is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 208,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the healthcare industry.

"We are honored to be included on the Best Workplaces in Health Care List for the second year in a row, and we applaud all of the organizations who made the list alongside FinThrive," said Hemant Goel, president and CEO of FinThrive. "It is rewarding, yet humbling, because it is our hardworking, dedicated colleagues who make FinThrive what it is today, and the survey is a reflection of how they feel about FinThrive. As we look ahead, we will use this recognition as a source of inspiration. This fuels our determination to not only maintain our high standards but to continually push the boundaries of what we can achieve together as we build solutions that make a positive impact on the financial health of our customers."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using a proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that it isn't the industry, but the company, that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they reap the rewards—lower labor costs, higher standards of care and happier employees."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Health Care," said Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in health care is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. And it is what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

About FinThrive

FinThrive helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, reduce costs, expand cash collections and ensure regulatory compliance across the entire revenue cycle continuum. Providing one of healthcare's most comprehensive revenue cycle management SaaS platforms, FinThrive's holistic approach to revenue management offers patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning & robotic process automation, data & analytics and education solutions. More than 3,200 healthcare providers are using FinThrive today. For more information, visit finthrive.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 208,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the health care industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

Media Contact

Contact: Audra Murphy, VP, Strategic Communications at FinThrive

Phone: (717) 476-4864

Email: amurphy@finthrive.com

