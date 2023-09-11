National curling league kicks off in NE China's Yichun

YICHUN, China, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 China Curling League (Yichun) commenced on Saturday in Yichun, located in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The 2023 China Curling League (Yichun) was held in Yichun City. (PRNewswire)

The eight-day tournament, which runs until September 16, showcases 42 teams from Beijing, Chongqing, Heilongjiang, and several other provinces. These teams will face off in the men's, women's, and mixed doubles categories, with a total of 128 matches scheduled.

Yichun, often referred to as the "hometown of curling", has been the venue for numerous international and domestic curling events since 2011.

According to the Information Office of Yichun Municipality, in recent years, the city has leveraged its winter resources, along with the China Curling League, to encourage the integration of related industries. This strategy aims to cultivate an ice and snow economy with distinct local features.

Players compete in the China Curling League in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Sept. 9, 2023. (PRNewswire)

