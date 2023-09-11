NASA Leadership to Call Agency's Record-Breaking Astronaut in Space

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During an Earth-to-Space call at 12:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Sept. 13, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy will speak with agency astronaut Frank Rubio about his record-breaking mission aboard the International Space Station.

Rubio, who is serving on a year-long mission aboard the orbiting laboratory, today surpassed NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei's U.S. record of 355 days in space as the longest single spaceflight by an American.

When he lands on Earth at the end of the month, Rubio will have 371 days in space. A list of other NASA station astronaut records is available online.

For more than 22 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth.

