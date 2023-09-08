Nocturne Luxury Villas Invests in Exclusive 30A Rentals, a Leading Vacation Rental Management Company on Florida's Emerald Coast

NEWPORT, R.I., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nocturne Luxury Villas ("Nocturne"), together with Gladstone Investment Corporation ("Gladstone Investment"), announced the completion of its investment in Exclusive 30A Rentals, LLC ("Exclusive 30A"), a leading villa rental management company operating along Florida's Scenic Highway 30A. Exclusive 30A complements other iconic brands already under the Nocturne umbrella, including Exceptional Stays/Telluride Rentals, St. Barth Properties, West Indies Management Company, Cabo Villas and Paradise Retreats.

Founded in 2009 by design professional and luxury travel entrepreneur Jacque Hamilton, Exclusive 30A manages and markets for rent more than 100 exclusive properties, stretching from Dune Allen to Inlet Beach, including the iconic waterfront communities of Santa Rosa Beach, Watercolor, Seaside/Seagrove, Seacrest, Watersound, and Rosemary Beach. The Company's homes range from private luxury villas to tucked away bungalows and to beachfront condominiums, all professionally designed and serviced and offering guests a full range of amenities.

Ms. Hamilton, Founder and CEO of the Company, commented: "Before creating Exclusive 30A, I was a homeowner and a member of the community. In forming the business, I never aspired to be the biggest rental manager, but I did want to be the best, and the team at Nocturne recognized that and shares my approach. I'm thrilled to now be a part of the Nocturne family of best-in-class luxury villa rental managers and working alongside them."

Nocturne Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Scott Simmons, added: "Jacque and her team bring a unique blend of exquisite taste and design talent, and an innate five-star hospitality ethos focused on exceeding their homeowners' and guests' expectations at every turn. We look forward to preserving and building upon Exclusive 30A's legacy of excellence."

Gladstone Investment partnered with Aureus Capital and senior management in the formation of Nocturne, a platform for acquiring and integrating luxury vacation rental management companies. Nocturne, which was founded by Scott Simmons, Marshall Calder and Carl Colletti, recently welcomed travel veteran, Scott Wiseman, as its CEO.

