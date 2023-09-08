Kyverna Therapeutics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyverna Therapeutics ("Kyverna"), announced today its participation in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference to be held in New York, NY, on September 11-13, 2023.

Peter Maag, Ph.D., Kyverna's chief executive officer, will join the fireside chat at 3:35pm ET on September 13, 2023.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cell therapy company with the mission of engineering a new class of therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Kyverna therapeutic platform combines advanced T cell engineering and synthetic biology technologies to suppress and eliminate the autoreactive immune cells at the origin of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Kyverna's pipeline includes KYV-101, a fully human, autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy with properties well suited for use in B cell-driven autoimmune diseases and KYV-201, a fully human, allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy.

By offering more than one mechanism for taming autoimmunity, and with patients currently in treatment for multiple indications in the U.S. and Europe, Kyverna is positioned to act on its mission of transforming how autoimmune diseases are treated.

