KPMG ESTABLISHES NEW AI AND DIGITAL INNOVATION GROUP

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, announced the establishment of an AI and Digital Innovation group led by a newly named Vice Chair, Steve Chase. This new role gives emerging technology leadership a critical seat at the table on KPMG's Management Committee led by Chair and CEO Paul Knopp.

"AI will be disruptive to KPMG and professional services, to clients across industries and to society more broadly; however, responsible AI also presents tremendous opportunities," said Knopp. "To support our leadership ambitions and unlock the next phase of growth for KPMG and our clients, the new AI and Digital Innovation group will set a firmwide innovation agenda that will enhance how we serve our clients, transform our operations, and create exciting career opportunities for our people – while ensuring we have the right safeguards in place to maintain the trust of our stakeholders."

Chase will spearhead efforts to invest in and incubate new services and solutions for clients, integrate emerging technologies into existing services, enable internal transformation and new ways of working, and ensure KPMG maintains leading governance and responsible use programs. He will oversee KPMG's AI Center of Excellence, which will encompass KPMG's extensive AI client services, AI Innovation Lab and responsible use principles and policy, among other programs.

"Today is a watershed moment for KPMG, and I am honored to take on this new role," Chase said. "We have a world-class team who will accelerate innovation at KPMG, providing urgent and firmwide focus to how we transform KPMG through the systemic adoption of AI, data and emerging technology."

Today's announcement builds on a number of other high profile KPMG announcements on AI in recent months. Initiatives include the rollout of generative AI capabilities to all employees, enabling them to work faster, more efficiently and strategically; and expanded alliances with Google and Microsoft.

Chase led KPMG's Consulting practice for the last decade. With Chase's move, Atif Zaim will become the next Consulting Leader for KPMG Advisory. The roles will be effective October 1.

