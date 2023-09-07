UES Expands Ecological Expertise with Acquisition of Biome Consulting Group

The Nation's Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Makes Strategic Acquisition of Pensacola, FL-based Firm



ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UES, a national leading engineering and consulting company, has acquired Biome Consulting Group, an ecological consulting firm located in the Central Gulf Coast region of Florida. Biome conducts a wide variety of applied ecological studies and environmental regulatory compliance-related consulting services throughout the Southeastern U.S. and Caribbean.

(PRNewswire)

Biome's expertise includes consulting on thousands of private development projects, from single family residential through commercial and residential development, as well as government and industrial work. Biome also pioneered the mitigation banking industry in North Florida, which helps to preserve and restore wetlands, natural habitats, and streams so that there is no net loss to the environment during a construction project.

"As advocates for sustainable design, UES is committed to providing environmentally sound solutions that benefit both the communities and clients we serve," said UES CEO Dave Witsken. "Biome's expertise in ecological services will allow us to further advance our goals to better serve our clients."

Biome joins the North Florida region of UES, led by Rick Kushner, P.E. Biome's leadership team will continue to operate the day-to-day business. "The acquisition of Biome further expands our ecological and environmental services of our region, and we are excited to add their expert staff to Team UES," said Kushner, P.E., president of the North Florida region.

One of Biome's founding partners, Glen Miley notes, "We have collaborated with UES professionals for years and have the highest admiration and respect for them. The opportunity to join forces with UES brings us great joy, but also brings to fruition objectives integral to Biome's strategic plan."

With nearly six decades of experience and recognition as the premier engineering and consulting firm in the geotechnical engineering space, UES is well-positioned to serve the needs of commercial, residential, and civic customers across the country. Beginning in 2019, UES' acquisitions have included prominent engineering firms including: Universal Engineering Sciences, GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering, SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, GEOServices, McGinley & Associates, Geotechnology, Alpha Testing, GSI Engineering, Speedie & Associates, Rock Engineering Testing & Laboratory, Dan Brown and Associates, Carmichael Engineering, Faulkner Engineering Services, Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt, Riner Engineering, GEO Solutions and now Biome Consulting Group, which have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind nationwide.

About Biome Consulting Group

Biome Consulting Group is an ecological consulting firm located in the Central Gulf Coast region of the U.S. Biome deploys its elite cadre of environmental professionals, with decades of industry-leading experience, in the conduct of a wide variety of applied ecological studies and environmental regulatory-compliance related consulting services throughout the Southeastern US and Caribbean. For more information, please visit biome.co.

About UES

UES is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. With nearly 3,500 professionals across more than 85 branches in high growth markets in the U.S., UES consults on projects of all sizes for public and private clients across many industries including transportation, healthcare, commercial, education, industrial, and residential. UES was named 'Hot Firm of the Year' by Zweig Group in 2021, 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit teamues.com or follow UES on Social Media .

Media Contact:

Lindsay Graham

Director, Marketing & Communications

UES

407-310-7396

media@teamues.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UES