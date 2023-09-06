Welcome to the Hornet's Nest: Dodge Launches 'A New Breed' Marketing Campaign for the All-new 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T

Dodge brand welcomes the all-new hybrid-electric 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T to the muscle car family

All-new Dodge Hornet multimedia marketing campaign, "A New Breed," featuring the Dodge Hornet R/T as a clear new member of the Brotherhood of Muscle, launches across broadcast, digital and social media channels

Sixty-second "A New Breed" video debuts on brand's social media channels today; 30-second spot to run across television and digital media

True to the Dodge brand, Hornet stands out as the quickest and most powerful compact-utility vehicle (CUV) with a lineup of class-exclusive and best-in-class dynamic performance features

Dodge Hornet R/T performance hybrid — the first ever electrified performance vehicle from Dodge — transforms electrification into performance. With 288 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque it can reach 0-60 in just 5.6 seconds, making the Hornet R/T the quickest and most powerful utility vehicle in the segment, while still offering more than 30 miles of all-electric range via a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery

Dodge brand introduces the all-new hybrid-electric 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T to the muscle car family in the new marketing campaign, "A New Breed." The campaign will launch across the Dodge brand's social media channels beginning today with a 60-second spot, while a 30-second spot will run across broadcast and digital media.

"The new addition of the Dodge Hornet R/T to the Brotherhood of Muscle is a first step in how the Dodge brand will transition to the future, biasing electrification for performance and fun, not compliance " said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "Introducing any new member to the pack can sometimes bring some trepidation, but with looks, feel and performance that are pure Dodge, the Hornet R/T fits right into our family. With 288 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque, the Hornet R/T can reach 0-60 in just 5.6 seconds, making it the quickest and most powerful utility vehicle in the segment."

"The legacy and reputation of the Dodge brand's muscle cars run far and wide, the brand has been revered by our owners and enthusiasts for more than 100 years," said Marissa Hunter, senior vice president of marketing, Stellantis North America. "While the Hornet R/T makes its entry into the compact-utility segment as an entirely new breed of electrified muscle car, this new marketing campaign lets our drivers know that its attitude, power and performance are all Dodge."

The all-new 2024 Dodge Hornet arrives ready to disrupt the status quo of the mainstream CUV segment with class-exclusive and best-in-class performance features that optimize multiple aspects of the vehicle, from powertrain to suspension, braking, steering and handling. Hornet R/T also leverages the Dodge brand's first hybrid powertrain to deliver the class-exclusive PowerShot, an on-demand feature that delivers an instantaneous boost of 30 horsepower and lets drivers tap into the maximum electrical power to reach 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds. Standard AWD with dynamic torque vectoring, and available segment-exclusive features, including Brembo brakes and dual stage suspension, further enhance the overall dynamic driving experience.

Build and price configurator is live on Dodge.com for both the Hornet R/T and Hornet G/T.

"A New Breed" marketing campaign was developed by the Dodge brand in partnership with Glue-IQ.

The brand's "Swarming the Nation" campaign first introduced consumers to the Dodge Hornet, taking viewers on a sweeping flight through city streets as word of the arrival of "engineered hornet" stirred up excitement across the U.S.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T performance hybrid version of the all-new Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

