LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a global leader of advanced wireless networking communication systems, today announced the addition of Gorik Hossepian to its executive management team as Chief Operating Officer.

Silvus Technologies, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Silvus Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Silvus Appoints Aerospace and Defense Industry Veteran Gorik Hossepian As Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Hossepian brings more than 40 years of strategic and operational leadership experience across the aerospace and defense industry at leading companies including AeroVironment, Northrop Grumman, Boeing Satellite Systems and Honeywell Aerospace. This addition underscores Silvus' commitment to growing its global operations, scaling its future product and technology roadmap, and furthering its mission of solving the toughest tactical communications problems on the planet.

"Gorik has an incredible wealth of leadership experience in driving emerging technology product innovation and operational effectiveness, and I'm confident he will have an immediate impact across the company," said Babak Daneshrad, Silvus Founder and CEO. "I look forward to working with him to continue to fuel Silvus' rapid growth, delivering next generation comms technology and the superior product performance our end users have come to depend on and expect."

Prior to joining Silvus, Mr. Hossepian served as Vice President and General Manager at AeroVironment, leading the company's medium unmanned aircraft systems business. Prior to AeroVironment he served in senior leadership roles, managing high-profile business units at industry-leading aerospace and defense companies.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Silvus Technologies team," said Gorik Hossepian, Silvus COO. "The global growth opportunity at Silvus is significant and I am looking forward to working across the organization to continue to push the limits of communications technology for mission critical applications."

Mr. Hossepian holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Southern California. For more information visit the Management Team page on the Silvus website , or follow Silvus on LinkedIn .

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

As the world's leading provider of advanced MANET and MIMO communications systems, Silvus Technologies is reshaping mesh network technology for mission-critical applications – on the ground, in the air, and at sea. Its battle proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform provides the vital communications link for defense, law enforcement, and public safety agencies around the world, and in the toughest operational environments. Developed by a team of top PhD scientists and design engineers, Silvus Technologies continues to innovate communications technology for the tactical edge with unmatched range, data throughput, EW resiliency, and scalability. Silvus Technologies is privately held with world headquarters located in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com.

Media Contact: Keith Swenson, 310.614.9897, Keith.swenson@silvustechnologies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Silvus Technologies, Inc.