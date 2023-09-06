The Peloton Platform is now in the Microsoft Azure Sydney Data Centre

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton, a global leader in data management software solutions for the energy industry, is excited to announce that the Peloton Platform, a recognized Microsoft solution hosted on Microsoft Azure, is running from Microsoft's Australia East datacenter region located in the state of New South Wales, Australia.

Accessible anywhere, anytime, the SaaS-based Peloton Platform allows oil and gas operators to view and manage vital operational data across three solution areas integrated into one fully hosted platform. Developed in partnership with Microsoft's Azure technology, this customizable platform delivers a seamless user experience to help organizations achieve maximum value from Well Data Lifecycle, Production Data Lifecycle, and Land Data Management solutions. (PRNewswire)

As our clients in the Asia Pacific region continue their journey to the cloud, this infrastructure milestone empowers them with an unparalleled user experience, user interfaces, and enhanced system performance. Energy companies all around the world can leverage the Peloton Platform, providing a secure and scalable cloud-based environment enabling them to focus on optimizing their operations through data management and analysis.

The Peloton Platform provides an integrated single source of truth through the following solutions:

Well Data Lifecycle : Globally recognized data management solution that encompasses workflows from well planning through reclamation, including data acquisition and management of real-time fracturing data and analysis.

Integrity and Reliability Data Management : Robust workflows that enable organizations to assess well failure related risks, and to operate more efficiently and profitably.

Production and Operations Data Lifecycle: Powerful data management solutions to support production data capture, field operations, surveillance, hydrocarbon accounting, emissions, and regulatory reporting.

Land Data Management: Modernized workflows for surface and mineral acquisition, payment and non-payment obligation tracking, ownership and chain-of-title history, owner relations, supporting contracts/agreements, document generation and reporting.

Geospatial Mapping: Solution for enabling an all-encompassing view of products with full integration between Esri's ArcGIS® Enterprise and the Peloton Platform. Powerful cross-functionality with all Peloton applications enables advanced spatial analysis.

"Significant scale is achieved by managing all of Peloton's solutions in one platform," said Duncan Knight, President, International Operations and Business Development. "By using both commercial integrations across our solutions and tailored integrations through the Platform web API/ETL, our clients are maximizing business and operational value from their data, while minimizing effort to gather and curate. The Peloton Platform enhances clients' operations through data management and analysis in a cost-effective and commercially secure environment."

About Peloton

Peloton's Platform is the world's energy data management solution, enabling digital transformation through mobility, automation, and data integration by providing fully integrated well data lifecycle, production data lifecycle and land data management solutions. With a 30-year history and a clear direction, over 600 energy customers worldwide rely on Peloton to equip their stakeholders with the tools and information necessary to manage, simplify and optimize their operations. For more information, visit https://www.peloton.com.

