commercetools Announces the Appointment of Dan Murphy as Chief Financial Officer

MUNICH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , the global leader in composable commerce, today announced the appointment of Dan Murphy as its first Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 1, 2023.

Murphy is a senior financial executive who brings over two decades of experience in financial planning and analysis, strategic international scaling, driving growth, as well as advising public and privately held technology companies on major financial and strategic decisions. He joins commercetools from Unqork, where he was responsible for scaling the business. Prior to joining Unqork, he served as the CFO for publicly traded software company LivePerson.

"Dan's financial and strategic operational track record of driving growth is impressive to say the least. He will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as commercetools continues its dominance of the composable commerce market and expands our global customer base," said Dirk Hoerig, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of commercetools. "We have the unique opportunity to build the global leader for digital experience technologies. We're thrilled to have Dan on board to further support commercetools' growth."

This appointment comes on the heels of several company milestones in 2023, including expanding the availability of commercetools Composable Commerce into mainland China, recognition from analyst firms including Paradigm B2B and Gartner, and launching two products –– commercetools Checkout and commercetools Frontend.

"This is an exciting period in commercetools' history. commercetools grew from being the pioneer of the headless commerce approach and defining the new category, to today being the leader in digital commerce technology. I'm impressed by commercetools' market position and its power to make a massive global impact in digital commerce across many industries," said Murphy. "The company is not only disrupting monolithic providers, but it's actively driving the industry forward to meet business needs of today and the next generation."

Murphy, who is commercetools' third major hire within the last 18 months following the addition of new chief people, marketing and product officers to its ranks, will lead the company's next era of growth while maintaining its investments in innovation and development.

