Truve Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2023 Showcase Company

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truve announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 550 applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to be showcased at Venture Atlanta 2023 . Held on September 27–28 at The Woodruff Arts Center and Atlanta Symphony Hall, Venture Atlanta 2023 promises to be one of the most-exciting yet. For 16 years, the annual conference has selected the most-promising tech companies, bringing in top investment firms from across the nation to evaluate their proposals. Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date, spinning out $17 billion in successful exits.

"Truve is thrilled to be a part of the featured companies at Venture Atlanta 2023," says Truve founder and leader Jay Sarmaz. "Combining state-of-the-art AI with the already-proven power of data analytics, we aim to transform and modernize the practice of law as we know it. Having the opportunity to be showcased should help us achieve just that."

Truve integrates data across the entire law firm ecosystem, using it to fuel AI-driven insights that can help law firms grow and achieve more profit. Purpose-built with law firms in mind, it is the first platform of its kind designed to lower barriers to data-driven decision-making and AI-powered business transformation. From insights that can spark revolutionary changes, to reports and visualizations that help practices manage operations growth and efficiency day-to-day, Truve puts firm figures into your firm's hands, empowering it to move from gut-based decisions to ones rooted in objective information — as well as advanced predictive AI forecasting.

As in previous years, Venture Atlanta 2023 is anticipated to be a sold-out event, with over 1,400 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders expected to be in attendance.

"Venture Atlanta 2023 continues to bring attendees all the events they love, including informative panels, big-name keynotes, and networking opportunities," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "This year, we've also reimagined our schedule to give more stage time to promising tech companies and centered even more of our programming around fostering connections."

To learn more about Truve, visit truve.ai . For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org .

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org . For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and visit our blog .

About Truve

Truve is a new, simple-to-use, first-of-its-kind technology designed to help Personal Injury Law firms bring and leverage their data together. It's the data hub, analytics, and productivity platform for future law firms. As a company, our mission is to bring data-powered and AI-driven decision-making and growth potential to professional services providers all over the world. Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter at @truveai and on LinkedIn .

