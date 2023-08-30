Info-Tech Research Group Unveils Blueprint for Enhanced OT Governance in the Manufacturing Industry

New research from the firm highlights how an understanding of operational technology's contributions to reliability and value delivery in the manufacturing industry is crucial to achieving optimal governance.

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The prominence of operational technology (OT) governance escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic as manufacturing industries confronted a relentless wave of cybersecurity attacks. With the industry continuing to embrace agility and relying on older automated systems in their OT areas, the integration of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) has become crucial for optimizing business processes. To address risks and promote collaborative OT governance, Info-Tech Research Group has released Improve OT Governance to Drive Business Results, a comprehensive, research-backed resource designed to empower businesses to achieve superior outcomes while countering contemporary cyber challenges.

"Success in modern digital organizations depends on an organization's ability to adjust for velocity and uncertainty, requiring a dynamic and responsive approach to governance – one that is embedded and automated in the organization to enable new ways of working, innovation, and change while ensuring security," explains Kevin Tucker, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group.

Info-Tech's research highlights the importance of keeping OT governance compliance up to date with the changing business landscape. Nevertheless, this work can be challenging, as OT presents a high risk when equipment must be exposed to the internet for external maintenance, leaving businesses vulnerable. Moreover, the lack of skills in justifying, planning, implementing, and maintaining OT services leads to chaotic management, compromising operations. Manufacturing industries also often overlook measuring the cost avoidance and value delivery derived from intentional OT governance, hindering their ability to recognize its true benefits.

"If the governance doesn't adjust to enable a changing business environment and customer needs, it will quickly become misaligned with goals and drive to failure," explains Valence Howden, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Therefore, IT/OT must build an approach to governance that is effective and relevant today while building in adaptability to keep it relevant tomorrow."

The firm's blueprint outlines the importance of assessing and strengthening OT governance within manufacturers. Below are the five key outcomes associated with effective OT governance:

Strategic Alignment: Technology investments and portfolios are aligned with the organization's strategic objectives. Risk Optimization: Operational and organizational risks are understood and addressed to minimize impact and optimize opportunities. Value Delivery: OT investments and initiatives deliver the expected benefits without new unplanned risks. Resource Optimization: Resources (people, finances, time) are appropriately allocated across the organization to optimal organizational benefit. Performance Measurement: The performance of technology investments is monitored and used to determine future courses of action and validate success.

As manufacturing companies face escalating data breach risks, the research advocates for elevating OT's significance and measuring the success of new and expanded OT governance services. Info-Tech advises effective governance is important in making timely and strategic technology investments and integrations that align with the organization's mission, vision, and goals, ultimately supporting and enabling its success.

To learn more about strengthening OT governance within businesses to enable new ways of working, download the complete Improve OT Governance to Drive Business Results blueprint.

