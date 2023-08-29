Pringles new limited-time flavor packs the everything bagel experience into delicious crisps

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget the toaster, the snacking innovators at Pringles® are bringing a mess-free, delicious burst of "everything" bagel flavor in one easy-to-eat crisp. Introducing limited-edition Pringles Everything Bagel — all you love from the nationwide trending1 flavor obsession in a new and tasty salty snack.

New Pringles® Everything Bagel Puts a Crisp Twist On a Trending, Fan-Favorite Flavor (PRNewswire)

New Pringles Everything Bagel is the snack that has it all; each savory bite delivers an authentic "everything" bagel flavor experience — cream cheese and all. With flavor notes of sesame and poppy seeds followed by hints of cream cheese that perfectly blend with toasted onion and garlic, snackers and bagel aficionados alike can enjoy a morning bagel in crisp form anytime and anywhere.

"From Pringles Philly Cheesesteak to Pringles Enchilada Adobada — fans have long enjoyed our endlessly creative flavor innovations," said Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles. "New Pringles Everything Bagel perfectly captures the nation's favorite bagel flavor for a seamless snacking experience, no cream cheese schmear or deli trip necessary."

Pringles Everything Bagel will be available for a limited time only at select retailers nationwide beginning in late August. Visit Pringles.com to find the new flavor at a store near you and follow @Pringles on your favorite social media platforms to keep up with the latest fun and flavor news.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

1 "Everything Bagel." TikTok, Accessed 16 Aug. 2023, https://www.tiktok.com/channel/everything-bagel?lang=en.

Courtesy of Kellogg Company (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellogg Company