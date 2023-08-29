Independence Pet Group® Announces Expanded Roles for Executive Leadership Team and Names Chief Strategy Officer

Sammi-Jo Nevin Named Chief Commercial & Administrative Officer in Expanded Role

Chief Technology Officer Chip Aubry's Role Expands to Include Data and Project Management

Samantha Watson Named Chief Strategy Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Pet Group (IPG), one of North America's largest pet insurance and services organizations, has announced expanded and new roles for key members of the company's executive leadership team.

"I'm excited to announce these changes, which will deepen the alignment between the way we are organized and work and our mission: to strengthen the unique bond between pets and their people," said Lane Kent, IPG CEO.

In addition to leading IPG's Legal and Compliance teams, Sammi-Jo Nevin will now be responsible for building the company's insurance business through new distribution channels, as well as its industry and government relations activities – in an expanded role as the company's Chief Commercial & Administrative Officer. This change will help further drive insurance growth through the employer group benefits segment and corporate strategic development, as well as the development of new sources of insurance revenue through co-brands, white labels, insurer partners, and other distribution channels. In addition, Nevin and her team will represent the organization within the industry and across the legal and regulatory community.

IPG Chief Technology Officer Chip Aubry's role will expand to assume oversight of the enterprise data function. Pairing the data team within the larger technology department will allow the company to collectively leverage the power of data, helping to better inform business decisions, improve internal operations, and enhance the customer experience.

Finally, the company has named Samantha Watson as Chief Strategy Officer. In addition to her previous areas of responsibility, which included growth strategy and innovation, Watson will focus on enterprise-wide strategy and leadership of a host of exciting new ventures. This role will serve as a key growth and performance driver for the entire company, ensuring that the business remains nimble and opportunistic in response to the rapidly evolving pet industry.

"With these changes, we are even better positioned to continue elevating IPG as a leader in the Pet Insurance and broader Pet Care ecosystem, with a laser focus on creating an amazing place to work for our employees, and value for our customers, business partners, and stakeholders," added Kent.

Meet IPG Leaders: Industry executives and members of the media have the opportunity to meet with IPG's leaders during the Dec. 5-6 Petcare Innovation USA event in Los Angeles, where the company is the Lead Financial Wellness Partner and will participate in various panels and keynote addresses. Learn more: https://petcareinnovationusa.com/events/petcare-innovation-usa-2023.

More information about Independence Pet Group can be found here: https://independencepetgroup.com/.

