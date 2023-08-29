Club Koala: Your Personal AI-Powered Gaming Experience

Play for Fun, part of Kunlun Group, introduces Club Koala, a revolutionary AI UGC platform.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unveiled at Gamescom 2023, this indie gaming studio's creation re-imagines gaming with lifelike AI NPCs and user-friendly editors, all without the need for complex programming skills.

Club Koala empowers players to craft their dream world, an island paradise infused with AI characters, mini-games, and AI-generated music. Its innovative AI capabilities provide an immersive and customizable experience, enabling players to design, interact, and build communities effortlessly within the game.

At its core, Club Koala represents a new era of gaming, where generative AI shapes highly personalized experiences. Players can create a virtual haven that fulfills their desires for creativity, friendship, education, and more. Fang Han, CEO of Play for Fun Studio, envisions AI not only enhancing gaming but also enriching everyday life worldwide, pushing the boundaries of the industry.

The game's cutting-edge features redefine PC and mobile gaming:

Island Construction : Players seamlessly customize avatars, design experiences, complete quests, and engage with AI NPCs in their personalized dreamscapes.

Koala Editor : Built on Unity3D, this editor empowers players to design UGC maps and games without any coding requirements.

UGC Mini Games: Tailor-made challenges catering to diverse skill levels and play styles.

AI NPCs: The Atom AI System , which combines generative AI with the studio's own developed technology, enables NPCs to learn from players, creating natural and fluid interactions.

Where the Magic Happens

The AI NPCs create an incredibly human gameplay encounter, fostering the development of social-emotional skills. These NPCs operate autonomously, adapting to player behavior, offering personalized quests, and contributing to intricate narratives. By incorporating prepossessing, pan-dialogue, text parsing, and an AI NPC behavior tree structure, the game generates one-of-a-kind storyline, reflecting players' individual creativity.

The eagerly anticipated Club Koala Beta version is set to launch for both PC and Mobile in Q4 2023. Stay updated through the Club Koala Discord community , as well as on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Play for Fun Studio

Established in January 2021 under Kunlun Group, Play for Fun Studio is on a mission to create an inclusive gaming universe using state-of-the-art AI technology. Providing a secure space for self-expression and socialization, Play for Fun Studio caters to gamers across all age groups.

View original content:

SOURCE Kunlun Tech