Madison Reed Brings Its Prestige Hair Color to Walmart, Furthering Company Mission to Make Salon-Quality Hair Color Accessible to All

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Reed , the prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry, today announced its expansion into Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com. This strategic move is the disruptor brand's latest effort to deliver on its mission of empowering women who deserve to demand more, in their hair color and their lives, by making its prestige, salon-quality hair color with Smart 8-Free and Leaping Bunny Certified formulas accessible to customers wherever and whenever they need it.

"Madison Reed is deeply rooted in the belief that prestige, salon-quality hair color made without harsh ingredients should be accessible. To us this means empowering our guests to choose where and when they purchase our products and color their hair so they have the freedom to enjoy gorgeous results on their own terms" said Amy Errett, Founder and CEO of Madison Reed. "As a true omnichannel brand, we are dedicated to meeting our guests where they are and the beauty in this model is we are everywhere they need us. Walmart is a key partner in accomplishing this goal."

This launch comes during a year of explosive growth for the brand and is a deliberate decision to expand its loyal customer base with Walmart, a top beauty destination. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 Walmart stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. Paired with Madison Reed's 87 Hair Color Bars, thriving DTC business and existing retail presence at Amazon, Ulta Beauty and select Ulta Beauty at Target and Target locations, Madison Reed is well-positioned for continued, fast-paced growth.

Renowned for their exemplary omnichannel presence and disruptive approach, Madison Reed gives customers access to gorgeous, natural-looking hair color and 100% gray coverage using formulas that are infused with nutrients that protect and pamper hair, at home or in a Madison Reed Hair Color Bar nationwide. Unlike most hair color brands, Madison Reed formulas never use harsh ingredients like ammonia, resorcinol and PPD, and are enriched with conditioning and strengthening ingredients like argan oil and ginseng root extract. Its award-winning Radiant Hair Color Kit is dermatologist tested, and over 94% of users in an independent study agreed that their hair looked shiny, silky, and healthier, after use of the product. Madison Reed is widely recognized as a category leader and is a five-time winner of the highly coveted Allure Best of Beauty Awards.

"Walmart is committed to expanding its assortment to bring in new brands and products that are innovative, high-quality and on-trend," said Creighton Kiper, Vice President, Beauty, Walmart U.S. "By collaborating with Madison Reed, we're excited to make prestige hair color more accessible to all."

Madison Reed products are now available in more than 1,500 Walmart stores. In total, Madison Reed will have 28 SKUs across select stores and Walmart.com including their best-selling Radiant Hair Color Kit in 14 shades, Root Perfection in 5 shades, Color Reviving Gloss in 4 shades, Color Therapy Mask in 4 shades, and their Professional Color Tool Kit . With Madison Reed, customers can choose to color their hair on their own schedule from the comfort of their home, or schedule a service with a licensed professional at one of Madison Reed's 87 Hair Color Bars nationwide. For more information, please visit www.madison-reed.com .

About Madison Reed

Founded in 2013, Madison Reed is a prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry. Madison Reed offers over 55+ shades of high-quality hair color, Smart 8-Free formulas developed in Italy, technology, personalized service, and the freedom to get high quality results whether they color their hair at home or by a professional colorist in one of Madison Reed's 87 and counting Hair Color Bars across the country. Products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com , Madison Reed Hair Color Bars nationwide, Amazon, Ulta Beauty and select Ulta Beauty at Target, Target and Walmart locations.

