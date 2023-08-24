Newgen Software Inc. Announces the Opening of a New Office in New York

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low-code digital transformation platforms, announced that it has recently established a new office in New York (US) to expand its footprint in the US market. This new office is an addition to the company's already existing offices in Virginia & Florida.

"The new office in New York marks the beginning of our journey to transform businesses end-to-end with our platforms. With this strategic move, we aim to expand our foothold in the US market and empower organizations with our transformative products and solutions," said Virender Jeet, CEO of Newgen Software Inc.

"Our presence in the financial hub of the US market would help us leverage the overall positioning and brand value of Newgen into the US," said Anand Raman, EVP and COO of Newgen Software Inc.

Newgen is now present across 74 countries and has built applications for 17 different verticals on its platform. Newgen is present through its subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, UAE, and KSA. With a revenue of $ 121 million in FY'23, the company has been a preferred partner for some of the world's leading banks, insurance companies, healthcare payers, and government organizations.

Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. NewgenONE powers end-to-end automation at an enterprise scale as it comes armed with a native low code approach across the board –processes, content, communication, or even AI. It embeds content in applications, enabling real-time access to all information across the enterprise, no matter how distributed. With NewgenONE, you can close real-time transactions by intelligently processing incoming documents and information, further boosted by AI-driven automated routing and business rules.

About Newgen Software Inc.

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit https://newgensoft.com

