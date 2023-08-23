Lind & Lime Gin Begins Sales in the United States

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lind & Lime Gin is pleased to announce the U.S. launch of their benchmark London Dry Gin produced in Edinburgh. The expansion marks their 25th international market.

Lind & Lime is now available for purchase in Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Utah as well as nationwide via distributers.

Ian Stirling, Co-Founder of Lind & Lime Gin said:

"We are thrilled about our market expansion and taking a significant step in growth by opening in multiple U.S. markets. This expansion will demonstrate our commitment to deliver our gin to customers, on shelves, across the globe."

Established in 2017, Lind & Lime has set itself apart from others through their bottle, taste, and sustainability efforts, receiving rave reviews.

The showstopping wine bottle shape pays homage to the remarkable industrial heritage of Leith which was dominated by whisky merchants throughout the 18th and 19th centuries becoming Scotland's national hub for the maturation and export of the country's national spirit. The historical location inspired the bottle's shape and the addition of 'Leith Glass Works' embossed on the bottom. Lind & Lime Gin will stand above the rest both in the glass and on the shelf.

The unique taste of the gin includes seven botanicals: juniper, coriander, angelica, liquorice, orris, lime peel and pink peppercorns that allow for the balanced flavor. Finally, Lind & Lime is distilled with 100% green electricity, produced with all organic ingredients, and packaged with only plastic-free materials. These elements together allow for a certified organic and fully sustainable approach to gin.

The market growth has been in the works for more than a year and Lind & Lime Gin looks forward to continuing to expand throughout the United States.

Paddy Fletcher, Co-Founder of Lind & Lime said:

"By expanding into United States markets, we can use our holistic and sustainable approach to uniquely position our award-winning gin. We pride ourselves on our organic certification, focusing on the process and the ingredients that have allowed us to create something we are proud to bring into this new marketspace."

Lind & Lime Gin is available now in multiple United States markets, ranging from coast to coast, as well as in various international markets. Find Line & Lime Gin on shelves through the Stockists page on their website.

