Jefferson Names Keith Leaphart, DO, MBA, New Humana Chief Health Equity and Community Impact Officer

In this new role endowed by Humana, Dr. Leaphart will collaborate with Jefferson's executive leadership team to improve health equity and community impact throughout Greater Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jefferson announced that Keith Leaphart, DO, MBA, has been named Enterprise Executive Vice President (EVP) and Humana Chief Health Equity and Community Impact Officer, effective Monday, September 11, 2023. His oversight includes Thomas Jefferson University, Jefferson Health and Jefferson Health Plans.

"I am honored to be back at Jefferson to focus on expanding its community impact and its extensive efforts to improve health equity throughout our region," said Keith Leaphart, DO, MBA, Executive Vice President and Humana Chief Health Equity and Community Impact Officer. "Jefferson is well-known as a leader in health care, higher education, and research, but its commitment to improving community health is equally pronounced. I look forward to joining the team and driving innovative solutions that advance health equity and improve community health."

Dr. Leaphart will work closely with stakeholders across the organization to develop strategies and tactics to implement health equity and inclusion policies, practices, and trainings across the enterprise. He will also oversee the Jefferson Collaborative for Health Equity, and partner with local and national leaders and organizations to advance health equity throughout our region.

"Dr. Leaphart is a respected physician, renowned entrepreneur, and philanthropist, and celebrated Philadelphian. His extensive medical training, keen leadership skills, and business acumen will add great value to our organization as we further advance our commitment to promoting health equity, reducing disparities, and cultivating an inclusive workplace," said Dr. Joseph G. Cacchione, CEO of Jefferson.

Prior to joining Jefferson, Dr. Leaphart was appointed Chair of the Board of Directors for The Lenfest Foundation in 2013, where he oversaw the distribution of over $300 million to Philadelphia-based nonprofit organizations over ten years and played a crucial role in helping disadvantaged youth in Philadelphia through early learning, out-of-school care and career planning initiatives.

In 2018, Dr. Leaphart launched Philanthropi®, an innovative digital and social engagement platform that aims to transform charitable giving by highlighting everyday gifts of time, talent and treasure and amplifying awareness and excitement for lifelong philanthropy. As a business consultant, he has also worked with local health systems and corporations as an advisor to improve workplace diversity initiatives.

This new position is funded by a generous gift from Humana. Earlier this year, Humana announced an endowed and immediate use gift of $15 million to Thomas Jefferson University to advance community health and health equity, and to support Jefferson's extensive population health efforts.

Humana's endowment established three priority positions at Jefferson: Humana Deanship in the College of Population Health, Humana Professorship of Community Health and Equity, and Humana Chief Health Equity and Community Impact Officer, each focused on improving population health and advancing health equity in the region.

"Dr. Leaphart's leadership and expertise in advancing health equity and community health will be a critical asset to Jefferson and Humana in our partnership to improve health outcomes in greater Philadelphia and beyond," said J. Nwando Olayiwola, MD, MPH, Chief Health Equity Officer & Senior VP at Humana.

In addition to his philanthropic and entrepreneurial pursuits, Dr. Leaphart maintains an active medical license and served as a relief staff physician at Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital for 16 years. He completed his residency in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in 2007.Dr. Leaphart holds positions on various prominent boards, including the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, Philadelphia Health Management Corporation, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

About Jefferson

Nationally ranked, Jefferson, which is principally located in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey, is reimagining health care and higher education to create unparalleled value. Jefferson is more than 42,000 people strong, dedicated to providing the highest-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow's professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical and applied research. Thomas Jefferson University , home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College and the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 10 colleges and three schools offering 200 undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,400 students. Jefferson Health , nationally ranked as one of the top health care systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia area, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 17 hospitals and over 50 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Jefferson Health Plans is a not-for-profit managed health care organization providing a broad range of health coverage options in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for more than 35 years.

