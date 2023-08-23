BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces integration with Armatus Dealer Uplift which helps dealers increase their annual warranty parts gross profits.

Armatus works with over 6,200 dealers and has helped them achieve 13,400 approved submissions in all 50 states. Armatus is also exclusively endorsed by 20 State Dealer Associations.

"We use Armatus Dealer Uplift to maximize our Retail Warranty Reimbursement submissions which are integrated seamlessly with VUE. This integration allows us to quickly submit our information and get back to servicing our customers." - Russell Street, General Manager, Columbus Hyundai.

A commitment to technological advancement makes Armatus the only turn-key solution in the industry, capable of handling large volumes of work with precision and accuracy. With state-of-the-art proprietary software, Armatus assures dealers get optimal results. The mission of Armatus is to ensure dealerships get paid the highest rate, in the shortest period of time, and with as little disruption as possible.

"The new certified integration between Armatus and Dominion VUE further enhances the services we perform for auto dealerships nationwide. This will provide dealers with the peace of mind that their data is being handled in a secure and efficient manner and further streamlines our retail warranty reimbursement submission process, thereby creating the optimal customer experience for our clients." - Jordan Jankowski, Chief Operating Officer, Armatus Dealer Uplift.

Benefits:

Experience: A staff of 45+ employees – with 835 years of combined dealership experience.

Devoted solely to retail reimbursement.

Turn-Key: Armatus does all the work for you.

Fully Contingent Fee: We do not get paid until you are approved by the manufacturer.

Data Governance: Fully FTC compliant.

"Dealers need to make sure they have the proper tools to do their jobs efficiently and minimize rework. Partnering with companies like Armatus streamlines the process for dealers and allows them to service their customers quickly." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

This announcement is another reason for dealers to reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what VUE DMS can offer. To learn more about Dominion DMS and its VUE DMS platform, visit DominionDMS.com .

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with franchised automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. VUE by Dominion DMS is a cloud-native dealer management system that gives dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs, and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website, and like us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Armatus Dealer Uplift

Armatus Dealer Uplift is the largest provider of Retail Warranty Reimbursement submission services in the country. Armatus works with over 6,200 dealers and has helped them achieve 13,400 approved submissions in all 50 states. Armatus is also exclusively endorsed by 20 State Dealer Associations.

