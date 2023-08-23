Delta Data Expands Its Pooled Asset Solutions with the Acquisition of National Quality Review (NQR)

COLUMBUS, Ga., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Data, a Terminus Capital Partners company and trusted provider of pooled asset and mutual fund software solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of National Quality Review (NQR), a recognized authority in delivering unbiased insights into third-party shareholder servicing, distribution, custody, and other major operations to leading US financial institutions.

Delta Data (PRNewswire)

This strategic move fortifies Delta Data's position as the most comprehensive pooled asset software company in the industry, bringing unparalleled insight and oversight services to its growing clientele. Together, the firms provide solutions to 23 of the top 25 US asset managers. *

Synthesizing industry expertise, third-party benchmarking, and collection of best practices, NQR provides actionable feedback for transfer agent, intermediary, and service provider relationships.

The acquisition introduces three distinctive "insight" services to Delta Data's suite of pooled asset solutions:

Transfer Agent INSIGHT: A service that equips firms with benchmarks and actionable feedback for transaction processing, call center operations, and correspondence operations.

Intermediary INSIGHT: A leading-edge offering providing in-depth reviews of intermediary audit reports, substantially improving compliance, efficiency, and transparency in asset managers' financial intermediary partnerships.

Service Provider INSIGHT: Delivering comprehensive control analysis for all major outsourced functions, this service includes a trusted audit report review for clients' transfer agent, custodian, fund accountant, and other third-party partners.

By integrating these powerful "insight" solutions into Delta Data's Asset Management Suite, which includes Counterparty Management, Fee Management, and 22c-2 Compliance, financial institutions can now benefit from the most comprehensive review of their counterparty relationships. Additionally, the suite offers robust reporting capabilities for fund board and management reporting, solidifying Delta Data's position as the industry leader.

"We extend a warm welcome to NQR and its esteemed clients into the Delta Data family," stated Cameron Routh, CEO of Delta Data. "At Delta Data, our mission is to build the most trusted and comprehensive mutual fund/pool investment software company. The addition of NQR marks a significant stride towards that goal, bringing their unparalleled services, world-class clients, and industry experts to further enhance our market-leading position. We are excited to deliver even greater value to our current and future clients."

"NQR shares Delta Data's goal of enhancing client efficiency and enabling smarter and faster business operations. We are delighted to be a part of Delta Data's leadership in serving the pooled investment industry," said Doug Fortin, CEO, NQR.

With this strategic acquisition, Delta Data reinforces its commitment to excellence and innovation in the pooled asset solutions sector. The seamless integration of NQR's expertise and resources will undoubtedly set new industry standards while empowering financial institutions to thrive in a dynamic market landscape.

"As Delta Data continues its leadership position in the pooled fund administration software market, we are thrilled to see the team expand this position with the complementary service suite that NQR offers," said Alex Western, Managing Director, Terminus Capital Partners. "This latest investment reflects our deep commitment to build on the foundation Delta Data established in the pooled fund space," added Alex.

For more information about Delta Data and its expanded suite of solutions, please visit www.deltadata.com.

*Based on information from Morningstar Fund Family 150

Delta Data Media Contact:

Claudine Martin

VP Marketing

cmartin@deltadata.com

508-341-2123

www.deltadata.com

About Delta Data

Delta Data is a trusted provider of technology solutions for the mutual fund and pooled assets industry, processing trillions of dollars in assets for top financial institutions.

Our industry-vetted SaaS integrated suite is trusted by four of the top 10 US banks, three of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and six of the top 10 US investment managers. We empower financial companies to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and mitigate risk through efficient data management and streamlined automation. Join the ranks of industry leaders and benefit from our innovative, proven solutions.

About National Quality Review (NQR)

Founded in Boston in 1991, NQR provides transfer agent, intermediary, and service provider oversight solutions to leading U.S. financial institutions, including eight of the top 10 mutual fund managers and a majority of the top 50. The NQR Review Team averages over 20 years of industry experience in audit, operations, and compliance/legal, assessing hundreds of audited documents each year. Please visit www.nqrinc.com to learn more.

About Terminus Capital Partners

Terminus Capital Partners is a growth-oriented, private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, GA. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations playbook, and buy-and-build methodology, Terminus strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers, and management teams in the enterprise software sector.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delta Data Software, Inc.