SANY to Exhibit Innovative Products Supporting Sustainability at Construction Indonesia 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group ("SANY") is all set to showcase its outstanding range of products at this year's Construction Indonesia from September 13-16 in Jakarta. About 21 sustainable machines, including concrete machinery, road machinery, and the latest electric machines, will be on display at SANY's 3,003 square meters booth in Hall E, booth 20.

Post of Jakarta International Expo (PRNewswire)

As SANY recently repositioned its strategy to "Globalization, Digitalization, and Decarbonization", the company plans to present its one-stop service and low-carbon solution to local customers, which is in line with the theme of the event "Towards Industrial Sustainability".

The battery-electric machine is part of SANY's low-carbon solution and is set to be a focus point for visitors to the exhibition. Visitors will be able to see the diesel-electric mining truck SET150S on display. Powered by a double source, SET150S addresses the weaknesses of the traditional mining truck, including high fuel consumption, loud noise, and strong exhaust emission. Besides, the fault diagnosis component of the vehicle significantly increases its troubleshooting efficiency, and the Controller Area Network and the GPS system equipped allow equipment managers to monitor the running data remotely in real-time. Another electric portfolio on display will be the latest electric semi-trailer tractor KEV100000166 and its matching charging pile, presenting a sustainable solution to local customers.

In addition to the electric machines, the new generation of mining excavator SY1250H and the all-terrain crane SAC1300T7 are two flagship products that will be on display at SANY's booth. With a customized engine, SY1250H has a significantly reduced fuel consumption and quick response in various heavy-duty conditions. Equipped with a double engine system, the SAC1300T7 has a fuel consumption of up to 30% less compared with that of a hydraulic engine system.

SANY has been committed to reducing the ecological footprint of its products by meeting customers on their sustainable journey with green solutions including developing machines that increase fuel efficiency or run on renewable fuels. As SANY envisions renewable energy will spearhead the direction of the energy industry in the future, the company has set an ambitious goal to be China's largest supplier of the integrated hydrogen energy solution by laying out an overall hydrogen industrial chain covering production, storage, transportation, and fueling stations in the next five years.

(PRNewsfoto/SANY Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SANY Group