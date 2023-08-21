ARABELLA PÉREZ JOINS SOCIAL CURRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Current announced today that Arabella Pérez, DSW, MSW has joined the organization as Chief Operating Officer. Social Current is a network of more than 1,800 human/social service organizations and partners that work to support, elevate, and expand the work of the social sector through collaboration, innovation, policy, and practice excellence.

Dr. Pérez is a licensed clinical social worker of 30 years and former board member of Social Current and the Council on Accreditation (COA). Prior to joining Social Current, Dr. Pérez was the vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) for the National Association of Social Work and a social work professor at the University of New England. From 2005-2015, she served as a system of care director, leading three grant projects for the state of Maine funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA). She is the founder and former chief executive officer of THRIVE, a nonprofit, technical assistance center for trauma- and culturally informed care. Additionally, she is a graduate of the Hanley Leadership Program and was named a teaching scholar on justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion for the Maine Educational System.

Dr. Pérez is a certified cultural competency educator and has consulted with states and communities on the development of behavioral health systems through federal site monitoring and coaching for SAMHSA. Her private consultation practice has focused on leadership and trauma-informed organizational change management in the private and not for profit sectors. She is a sought-out presenter and has published on the topic of trauma-informed care and culturally empowering education. She received her MSW and DSW from Tulane University.

"Dr. Pérez brings a passion for our mission and a demonstrated track record of social sector excellence to her work at Social Current as our inaugural COO," commented Jody Levison-Johnson, president and CEO of Social Current. "Her efforts to promote systemic change and experience providing technical assistance in equity, diversity, and inclusion and trauma-informed care align perfectly with our mission and vision to ignite change for an equitable society where all people can thrive."

"I am excited to join an organization of people who are committed to making positive and lasting impacts in our communities," commented Dr. Pérez. "I look forward to working together with the staff and management team at Social Current to tackle major social issues and to work collaboratively across the social sector with our many partners and colleagues."

