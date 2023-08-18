Slenergy Flourishes in the German Solar Market with Plug-and-Play iShare-Home Mini Solution

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slenergy, a world-leading innovator of sustainable smart energy solutions, has achieved remarkable success in the German solar market with its cutting-edge 4-15 kW iShare-Home one-stop residential solar energy solution. Garnering immense attention across Germany, the company's latest product, iShare-Home Mini smart solar system, has captivated the market.

Built upon the core concepts of the iShare-Home system – standardized system and modular product design, simplified installation, and smart energy management – iShare-Home Mini represents a micro power generation system for homeowners. Integrating PV modules, micro-inverter, bracket system, and cable set, it seamlessly converts sunlight-generated DC into AC for household consumption.

With the concept of Easy Energy for an Easy Life, the iShare-Home Mini system adopts One-Stop Box shipping. This 800W system employs two 425W PV Modules, an inverter, a pre-assembled 5-meter AC cable, a 3-meter DC cable, and two mounting structure sets. Easy installation, adaptability to diverse scenarios, exceptional efficiency, and robust safety features set it apart.

Benefitting from its pre-installation and connection design, the system requires only a few minutes of setup before providing eco-friendly energy. The plug-and-play aluminum alloy system suits various scenarios such as balconies, gardens and walls. Enhanced by its lightweight and superior anti-corrosion capabilities, the system presents adjustable angles spanning from 30° to 50°, ensuring optimal positioning for maximum efficiency.

The system boasts a N-type high-efficiency PV module achieving an impressive 21.76% maximum efficiency. Its sleek all-black design embodies a minimalist aesthetic. The 12-year material and processing warranty is complemented by a 30-year warranty for extra linear power output.

With IP67 protection, the inverter effectively withstands rain and snow, achieving up to 96.5% conversion efficiency. Users can effortlessly monitor real-time energy consumption and analysis through their smartphones, thanks to the wireless and built-in WIFI module. The system's well-designed layout facilitates easy fault identification and resolution.

Slenergy introduced its groundbreaking iShare-Home one-stop residential energy solution in Munich this May, and will officially enter the Italian market next month. The iShare-Home Mini solution, marking another pioneering step, has rapidly been embraced by the German market and is now sold out through prioritized channels. The upcoming shipment will arrive in Germany by the end of this month.

Technology drives progress, and innovation shapes the company. Slenergy's commitment to upgrading the industry and empowering clients with one-stop solar solutions underscores its vision for a universally sustainable future.

