Competent Boards™ launches subscription learning service to keep boards and executives compliant

An innovative SAAS learning platform for organizations focused on building business value through ESG, climate, and biodiversity competence.

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Competent Boards, the pioneer and premier provider of corporate sustainability, ESG, climate and biodiversity training programs, has launched an innovative subscription service aimed to help boardrooms comply with new regulatory disclosure requirements and adapt to a changing business landscape.

The service provides access to 18 upskilling programs on vital and current leadership topics with quarterly training status reports to keep boards competent, focused on building value, and fit for purpose. The service is scalable and flexible so boards and business leaders can tailor their education to fit their needs, enhancing their credibility and reputation.

With the 2023 release of IFRS S1 (general disclosures) and S2 (climate disclosures), board members and executives face a new challenge in gaining and reporting sustainability and climate-related competencies. Regulators such as the European Commission have released similar standards, with the U.S. SEC expected to do the same soon. This has accelerated the need for clear, pragmatic education for directors and executives that's up-to-date and delivers transparent, tangible value to all facets of business.

"Management must now disclose the abilities of the board to oversee sustainability and climate risks and opportunities, or face consequences that impact their reputation and viability," said Helle Bank Jorgensen, Chief Executive Officer of Competent Boards. "Boards have to ensure they and management have the competence, capability and capacity to create long-term value in the face of disruption and uncertainty. We have trained directors in over 50 countries to be ready not just for the challenges, but also the opportunities", she added.

The new subscription service, available on a SAAS platform, gets senior leaders upskilled quickly so they are compliant, and have the proper insight to provide oversight and foresight on issues ranging from climate to human rights, AI, cybersecurity and more.

Directors and management from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Moody's Analytics, General Electric, Export Development Canada, Azure Power and others have worked with Competent Boards to ensure they are prepared to meet sustainability competency requirements.

About Competent Boards

Competent Boards™ is the original provider of online environment, social, governance (ESG) and climate education programs for board directors, senior business leaders and investors across the globe. More than 180 of the world's top board members, C-suite executives, investors, and other experts make up the faculty who deliver the programs. Competent Boards was founded by Helle Bank Jorgensen, who has 30 years of experience in turning ESG risks into innovative and profitable business opportunities. She is the author of the Amazon bestseller, Stewards of the Future: A Guide for Competent Boards, and a member of the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence's Sustainability & ESG Insights Council. Visit https://competentboards.com.

