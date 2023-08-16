MODE Transportation Named Univar Solutions Central Region Carrier of the Year

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MODE Transportation, a leading third-party logistics firm, is honored to be named the 2023 Univar Solutions Central Region Carrier of the Year. MODE received the award at the carrier kick-off meeting held in The Woodlands, Texas, on August 3.

L-R: Travis Vedral, Director of Transportation, Systems & Strategy Transportation Operations, Univar; Ken Spicer, Director of Transportation, Central Transportation Operations, Univar; Todd Thompson, MODE, Sr. VP; Terry Shirley, MODE Agent, VP of Business Development; Dan Egan, MODE Agent, VP of Sales; Brandon Ruggles, Director of Transportation, East Transportation Operations, Univar; Darica Schneider, Director of Transportation, West Transportation Operations, Univar (PRNewswire)

We are incredibly proud to receive this award as it highlights the tremendous service our agents provide.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this award as it highlights the tremendous service and partnership our MODE Transportation agents provide to our shipping customers," said Lance Malesh, MODE Global CEO. "I'm thrilled that MODE has been recognized, especially by an industry-leading company such as Univar Solutions, but I'm even more excited to share this with our agents and front-line employees who are continuously prioritizing customer experience and raising the bar for service across the logistics industry."

As a partner to Univar Solutions, a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor, MODE provides over-the-road and less-than-truckload shipping solutions to Univar and its customers.

"At Univar Solutions, our purpose of keeping our communities healthy, fed, clean and safe requires exceptional execution and alignment of core values with our transportation partners," said Travis Vedral, senior director of Transportation: Systems and Strategy for Univar Solutions. "Our partnership with MODE Transportation embodies our values of Serious about Safety and Together We Win and further supports their award of excellence as our Central Region Carrier of the Year. Thank you, MODE Transportation, for another outstanding year."

About MODE Transportation

MODE Transportation is a full-service transportation and logistics company offering personalized shipping solutions to solve a vast array of domestic, international, air and ocean transportation challenges. As a member of the MODE Global family of companies, MODE Transportation works across a diverse set of industries, including food & beverage (beer, wine and spirits), industrial, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, automotive, chemical and retail. Learn more at www.modetransportation.com.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a $4B multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world's leading logistics companies. We are the sixth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global provides efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

CONTACT:

MODE Global Communications

modecommunications@modeglobal.com

972.972.7334

MODE Global Logo (PRNewsfoto/MODE Global, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MODE Global