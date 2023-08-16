GOBankingRates Investigates the Impact of Financial Scams on Americans' Wallets With Its 'Keep Your Money Safe' Series

GOBankingRates' newest featured series educates readers on the safety measures everyone can take to protect their money.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the United States, criminals are using sophisticated methods to steal money and personal information through scams, fraud and identity theft. With such steep losses possible during a time when many are experiencing increasing financial vulnerability, GOBankingRates is examining the state of financial fraud across the country and equipping readers with knowledgeable advice on how to protect their finances.

GOBankingRates.com is a leading portal for personal finance news and features, offering visitors the latest information on everything from interest rates to strategies on saving money and getting out of debt. Its editors are regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including U.S. News & World Report, MSN Money, Daily Finance, Huffington Post, Business Insider and many more. It also specializes in connecting consumers with the best banks, credit unions and interest rates nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/GOBankingRates) (PRNewswire)

Sponsored by LifeLock™, GOBankingRates' featured series 'Keep Your Money Safe' provides comprehensive original data and research alongside expert advice to help readers recognize red flags when dealing with different financial situations. 'Keep Your Money Safe' covers topics ranging from how to protect your Social Security checks to avoiding credit card scams. It provides expert advice on how to protect yourself and your money while raising awareness of a variety of financial scams.

"Our Keep Your Money Safe featured series is coming at an essential time, as cybercrime has grown into a multi trillion-dollar industry affecting everyday individuals and Fortune 500 companies alike," said Katie Wudel, Director of Content at GOBankingRates . "This crucial series will arm our readers with vital tools and information in the fight against scams, fraud, identity theft and more. We're excited a global leader in cybersafety like LifeLock™ has joined us to sponsor this important initiative."

'Keep Your Money Safe' also features exclusive survey data from victims who have experienced identity theft, financial scams and fraud.

"Four in 10 Americans have fallen victim to a financial fraud, scam and/or theft in their lifetime and over half of that group never got all their money back, with nearly a third (30%) never recovering any of the stolen funds," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates. "Just with those insights alone, one can see how important it is in 2023 and beyond to not only be highly alert, but to be doing everything one can do to keep their money safe."

About GOBankingRates:

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com .

