United Digestive Expands Reach, Enhances Patient Care with Oscar Health Contract

Partnership expands digestive care access to 90,000 patients

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive (UD), a leading provider of comprehensive GI services, is excited to announce a new agreement with a prominent market exchange payer in Georgia, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to patient-centric care.

United Digestive (PRNewsfoto/United Digestive) (PRNewswire)

Effective July 1, UD entered a partnership with Oscar Health, Inc., extending its services to more than 90,000 patient lives. This strategic expansion allows UD to reach a broader population and positively impact even more patients through the inclusion of endoscopy centers, infusion services, and anesthesia. The partnership ensures that UD's exceptional services remain accessible to those in need.

"We are pleased to welcome Oscar Health as a valuable partner in our network," said Mark Gilreath, UD's CEO. "This collaboration reinforces the trust and confidence that Oscar Health has in our organization and the outstanding quality of care we consistently provide."

With the addition of Oscar Health as a partner, UD continues to strengthen its position as a premier GI services provider in the Southeast region. The organization currently has more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

"We see this new contract as a tremendous opportunity to serve thousands of patients and enhance their healthcare experience," said Dr. Neal C. Patel, President of UD. "Our team is dedicated to delivering outstanding services, forging enduring relationships with our new patients, and positively impacting their lives."

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar") is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, their mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all.

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Lance Wagner

lance.wagner@uniteddigestive.com

www.uniteddigestive.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Digestive