SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AND TRANSPORT WORKERS UNION LOCAL 555 (TWU 555) REACH A TENTATIVE AGREEMENT

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and the Transport Workers Union Local 555 (TWU 555) today announced they reached a Tentative Agreement for the airline's Ramp, Operations, Provisioning, and Cargo Agents.

"Our hardworking Ramp, Operations, Provisioning, and Cargo Agents serve a valuable role in helping Southwest Airlines by providing a great experience for our Customers," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. "I'm pleased with the work by both parties to reach a Tentative Agreement that would offer Employees well-deserved compensation increases and give Southwest needed efficiencies to keep us competitive."

This Tentative Agreement covers Southwest's 17,120 Ramp, Operations, Provisioning, and Cargo Agents. TWU 555 will share details directly with its members about the agreement and the voting timeline.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 71,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

31973-2019 annual profitability

