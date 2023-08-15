For the Second Time, Capital Rx Makes the Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 903% Percent

Soaring demand for Capital Rx's prescription benefit administration and JUDI® technology reflects unequaled operational efficiency, customer service, and cost savings for commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid plans

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Capital Rx, the health technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are cared for in America, has made the 2023 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious list provides a unique view of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Many household brand names, including Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia, gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

JUDI® gives payers the infrastructure they need to deliver the quality of healthcare their members deserve.

"Any future that is envisioned to improve healthcare in this country will remain unrealized until payers standardize on a scalable, modern infrastructure to administrate claims that is independent and purpose-built to achieve operational excellence," said AJ Loiacono, Co-Founder and CEO of Capital Rx. "Our platform, JUDI®, gives payers the infrastructure they need to deliver the quality of healthcare their members deserve. We appreciate our clients' trust and confidence to provide the accuracy, efficiency, and flexibility required to meet the growing complexity of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid plans."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Capital Rx's record growth continues in 2023, driven by demand for its full-service PBM solution and JUDI, the company's proprietary enterprise pharmacy platform that brings operational efficiency and control to Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans and prescription claims processing. A modern, open, and scalable platform that unifies all pharmacy operations, JUDI allows for seamless communication and data integration between vendors and across the continuum of care, which supports the collaboration and communication needed to improve patient outcomes.

With investment support from strategic and venture partners, Capital Rx will continue to expand JUDI's capabilities, develop innovative programs, and unlock greater operational efficiency. In a year in which the company earned B Corp™ Certification and has grown to over 2 million contracted members, Capital Rx has been able to maintain a client NPS of 96 and earn a member NPS of 90, which are remarkable achievements in the healthcare industry and reflect the company's commitment to being a force for change.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a healthcare technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are cared for in America. As a Certified B Corp™, Capital Rx is executing its mission through an efficient Single-Ledger Model™ that increases visibility and reduces variability in drug prices. The company's cloud-native enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI®, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem, servicing over 2.4 million members for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans. Together with its clients, Capital Rx is reimagining the administration of pharmacy benefits and rebuilding trust in healthcare. To learn more, visit capitalrx.com.

