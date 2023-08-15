Discover the Upcoming Queen of Universe (EDLC) Listing on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Edelcoin on its platform in the Main zone and the EDLC/USDT and EDLC/BTC trading pair has been opened for trading from 2023-08-14.

Deposit: Opened

Trading: Opened

Withdrawal: 09: 00 on August 15, 2023 (UTC)

About EDLC

Edelcoin is a payment and asset token backed by a basket of precious and base metals. Its innovative features, transparent collateral, and stability-enhancing portfolio effects position it as a superior stablecoin compared to existing options. The EDLC token is both an ERC-20 and bep-20 token deployed on the Ethereum and BNB blockchains. Edelcoin seeks to empower financial inclusion and support eco-friendly initiatives and charitable causes worldwide.

Edelcoin ensures complete transparency and security of its collateral. The collateral is pre-existing before the minting of tokens and is co-owned by the holders of Edelcoins. It is securely held in certified high-security custodians, such as in Switzerland, exclusively for backing up the coin. Each Edelcoin is over-collateralized by a factor of 25%, providing an additional layer of security and stability for users. Unlike fiat-backed stablecoins, Edelcoin is not pegged to any fiat currency, safeguarding users from value erosion caused by inflation in traditional fiat currencies.

Edelcoin's value is supported by a diversified basket of precious and base metals, which mitigates price and collateral volatility. This ensures users have a stable and secure asset in the often volatile crypto market. This is why Edelcoin's value is directly correlated to the value of its underlying collateral, which includes high-purity copper isotopes, non-radioactive cesium-133, and nickel wire. As the value of these metals appreciates over time, the price of Edelcoin has the potential to increase, offering users the opportunity for relative value appreciation.

"I am absolutely delighted to have EDLC listed on XT.COM," says Albin Warin , CEO of XT.com. "EDLC's revolutionary stablecoin, coupled with its innovative utility and commitment to transparency, perfectly aligns with XT.COM's vision of providing our users with cutting-edge digital asset solutions. This strategic listing marks a significant milestone towards empowering our users with a stable and secure digital asset, driving financial inclusion and fostering growth in the ever-evolving crypto market."

About the Edelcoin Project

Andreas Wiebe, CEO of Edelcoin, is a seasoned IT entrepreneur and innovator with expertise in AI and semantic data processing. He plays a key role in driving the technological advancement of Edelcoin, ensuring it remains at the forefront of innovation. His team of seasoned industry professionals with expertise in various domains, including IT, fintech development, and compliance will drive the success of Edelcoin, ensuring it remains at the forefront of innovation and compliance with industry standards. The primary market is open-ended, and the secondary market will eventually include the most compliant cryptocurrency exchanges.

Funds collected through tokenization (primary market) will primarily finance independent initiatives aimed at contributing to eco-friendly and nano-mining initiatives, as well as social and charitable causes worldwide. Notably, token holders will not participate in any profits or losses from these investments. Instead, by acquiring Edelcoins, buyers gain fractional co-ownership of the underlying basket of metals, held in custody on their behalf.

Edelcoin's vision goes beyond financial innovation, aiming to empower financial inclusion and contribute to sustainable initiatives globally. With its transparent and secure platform, Edelcoin aspires to revolutionize the stablecoin market, providing users with a stable, reliable, and socially responsible asset for their financial needs.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

