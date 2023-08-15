Cambium Networks Delivers Secure Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions for Defense and Public Safety Applications

Global Defense & Security (GDS) practice and its partners deliver mission critical connectivity solutions that perform in demanding environments

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced strong results from its GDS practice and that its fixed wireless infrastructure solutions continue to evolve and support broadband applications for national defense , federal and civilian agencies , public safety , and national law enforcement . Cambium Networks delivers field-proven wireless connectivity for military battlefield, border, garrison, and infrastructure deployments.

"There are no second chances when it comes to mission critical defense communications," said Morgan Kurk, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Whether it's during conflict or providing support at ports and bases, the military needs dependable communications that just work—the first time and every time."

In the first half of 2023, Cambium Networks has been awarded multiple contracts in government, defense, and security, including:

Global Defense:

Fairwinds Technologies ) U.S. Air Force - delivered hundreds of deployable Connectivity Kits as a part of the Theater Deployable Communications RFK2 project (with partner

Future Technologies Venture ) U.S. Army 5G Backhaul Program (with partner

U.S. Army National Training Center: Cambium Networks Backhaul

U.S. Army Tactical Force Protection Program: Achieved Milestone B Approval; Beginning Full Rate Production

U.S. Army Missile Defense program: Second Iteration and Product Delivery

U.S. Special Operations Forces: Cambium Networks Connectivity Kit

Federal and Civilian Agencies

Public Safety:

Milwaukee County: Microwave Upgrade, Hardware, and Professional Services

Clifton, New Jersey : Public Safety Network Expansion, Hardware, Installation, and Professional Services

Lenoir County: Public Safety Network Expansion, Hardware, Installation, and Professional Services

Howell, New Jersey : Public Safety Network Expansion, Hardware, Installation, and Professional Services

Midland, Texas - Public Safety Network Expansion, Hardware, Installation, and Professional Services

Product Development:

In the first half of 2023, Cambium Networks also launched a series of new products and updates targeted for the GDS market, including:

